Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or just prefer to have some dairy-free days, it can feel like dairy is in almost everything, including coffee drinks you get during your daily Starbucks runs. To help you avoid having to read through the ingredients of every menu item before you order, I've comprised a list of the strongest non-dairy Starbucks drinks that will help you avoid milk ingredients but also fuel your super busy days. You can thank me later.

In 2019, its easier than ever to find or customize menu items at any coffee shop that accommodate people who don't or cant consume dairy. While Starbucks has some iconic and classic drinks made with dairy like Frappuccinos, lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas, the Seattle-based coffee company offers multiple dairy-free milk alternatives, like coconut milk, soy milk, almond milk, and my personal favorite, oat milk to add to your milk-based drink instead of dairy milk. There are also plenty of menu items that naturally don't contain milk, like Starbucks' hot and iced teas, the company's drip coffee options, Starbucks Refreshers, and cold press juices. Luckily, it's super easy and convenient to get non-dairy goodness at this global coffee chain. According to the caffeine counts available on the Starbucks website, these sips will keep you going, too!

Here are five non-dairy Starbucks drinks that will fuel your busy days.

1. Blonde Roast Starbucks Starbucks' Blonde Roast is a light and mellow drip coffee that naturally contains no dairy. If you like your coffee black, you can order this sip as is. If not, you can add a milk alternative to make it a little creamier and even lighter. Either way, this morning drink contains a whopping 360 milligrams of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces (which is a grande), so it'll have you going during even the busiest of days.

2. Americano Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Starbucks Blonde Roast may have 360 milligrams of caffeine in a Grande, but Americanos don't trail too far behind. This espresso drink, made with espresso and hot water, is perfect for someone who wants a rich cup of Starbucks goodness in the morning (or at any hour of the day). It's also perfect for someone who wants a good portion of caffeine. Each grande size contains 225 milligrams of caffeine, about two and a half times more than your average cup of coffee.

3. Iced Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte Starbucks Starbucks' Iced Blonde Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte may be a mouthful of a name, but it tastes so good. The sweet coconut notes perfectly complement the espresso, and the ice makes it the perfect summertime sip. With 170 milligrams of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces, this tasty, coconut milk based treat will satisfy your coffee craving, sweet tooth, and need for caffeine.

4. Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte Starbucks If you're looking for something as sweet and tasty as the Iced Blonde Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte but with a little less caffeine, try Starbucks' Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte. This drink is made with vanilla bean powder, frothed coconut milk, and espresso, and rings in at 150 milligrams of caffeine per 16 fluid ounces.