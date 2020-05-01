Big name restaurants are sharing the recipes for their best menu items. Whether you've always dreamed of having an endless supply of Chipotle's guacamole or you've wondered what makes IKEA's meatballs so crave-worthy, your favorite food stops are here to help you out. Here are nine restaurant recipes to try recreating your fave menu items at home.

If you're looking for that restaurant taste at home (where you can eat it while wearing your comfiest sweats), you're in luck. So many restaurants are sharing their recipes, including your fave stops like Chipotle, Panera Bread, and The Cheesecake Factory. Some of the recipes require more work than others, so when you're ready to get cooking, make sure you take a look at the requirements before you start. These restaurant recipes include desserts, main courses, and sides, so there is a different recipe for almost every foodie fan. Get ready to recreate your fave menu items from the comfort of your kitchen with one of these recipes from your favorite restaurants.

1. Chipotle’s Guacamole recipe

Bringing some cheer to guac fans everywhere, fast casual restaurant Chipotle shared its guacamole recipe, a fan favorite item. The company posted the recipe on Twitter on Thursday, April 23.

The recipe requires a few classic guac ingredients, such as lime juice, red onion, cilantro, and jalapeno, in addition to salt for seasoning and the avocados.

2. The Cheesecake Factory’s Chinese Chicken Salad

The Cheesecake Factory is sharing a ton of its recipes on its website, including its popular Chinese Chicken Salad. Fans of the multi-textured, tangy bite can recreate it at home. The actual salad preparation isn't too complicated, but there are quite a few ingredients, so you may need to improvise if you don't have everything on hand.

3. Disney Parks' Churro Bites

Disney Parks shared its Churro Bites recipe on the Disney Parks Blog on Sunday, April 5. The recipe requires baking essentials you probably have in your fridge and cupboards. Although the cooking process is a bit more complicated, if you're a fan of the doughy, sweet bites, you'll be up for the challenge.

4. McDonald’s Egg McMuffins

This recipe comes from McDonald's UK for an at-home version of your favorite breakfast item at Mickey D's. The company posted it to Twitter on Saturday, April 4, with an easy recipe card that outlines how to make your own Egg McMuffins.

5. Panera Bread's Peanut Butter Banana Bread

Make a bakery-ready peanut butter banana bread with this recipe from Panera Bread. This dessert loaf uses simple baking ingredients and only requires 10 minutes prep time. Just make sure you've got some ripe bananas — and get ready to bake.

6. IKEA's Meatballs with Cream Sauce

If you can't get through an IKEA trip without grabbing an order of the popular Swedish meatballs, then you'll want to try this recipe for yourself. While IKEA's Meatballs with Cream Sauce recipe may take some time to make, you'll be happy you tried it.

7. Panera Bread's Blueberry Stuffed French Toast

While you won't see this one on Panera's in-store menu, this recipe for stuffed french toast doesn't take much time to make if you do some overnight prep. As long as you have any type of cinnamon raisin bread and fresh fruit, you're ready to go.

8. Stouffer's French Bread Pizza

OK, Stouffer's French Bread Pizza isn't exactly a restaurant, but it's a go-to in the freezer aisle, and this recipe only requires a few ingredients. If you don't have French bread on hand, Stouffer's says you can try this recipe with any type of bread, roll, or bun. Better yet, if you're making handmade bread, you can sub it in to make your pizza fresh AF.

To make it, you need one loaf of Country French Bread, cut in half, 5 ounces of a tomato-based pizza sauce, 1/8 teaspoon of fennel, 3 ounces of shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, 1 ounce of pepperoni, cut into quarters.

Courtesy of Stouffer's

Make the French Bread Pizza with the following steps:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 375°F.

2. Cut the Country French Bread in half, going lengthwise.

3. Put the bread on a baking sheet, with the inside facing up. Then, spread pizza sauce on each half and sprinkle fennel on top.

4. Next, put about 1.5-ounces of mozzarella on each and then top with the pepperoni.

5. Put the pizza in the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes until you see that the cheese is browning and bubbling.

6. Take them out of the oven and let them cool for five minutes.

7. Cut into slices and serve.

9. The Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

This recipe for The Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes will make homemade brunch so much sweeter. All you need is basic baking ingredients and a little bit of prep time to create these dessert-for-breakfast goodies at home.

If you're getting sick of cooking the same old thing day after day, try switching it up with a restaurant fave you can make right at home.