One of my favorite things to do is take my dog out to a brewery with me. It's a fun way for the two of us to spend a Saturday afternoon together. She gets lots of attention from everyone at the brewery (read: all the ear scratches and belly rubs a dog would want) and I get to hang out and enjoy a new brew for a bit. If you're like me and you're looking for a new place to bring your pup and grab a beer, here are the 10 breweries that allow dogs.

Now that winter is finally gone (for now), it's time to start thinking about some outdoor plans. Sure, the beach sounds great, but that requires some planning. However, patio season is just about upon us —and that doesn't require much prep.

TBH, the winter weather has kept us indoors a little more than I would've liked. Now that it's warming up outside, the two of us are more than ready for patio season. Across the country, there are a handful of breweries with awesome outdoor patios that allow dogs. You should be able to find one in your state, but it's best to call before you and your pooch show up. Some breweries may require vaccination paperwork and other documents to ensure the safety of you, your pet, and others at the brewery.

Denver Beer Co. — Denver, Colorado denverbeerco on Instagram Denver Beer Co.'s Platte Street Taproom is located inside of an old car garage in the downtown area of the Mile High city. When the weather is warm, you can sit on the patio with your pup. The brewery offers a rotating tap list, but you can always find the Graham Cracker Porter and Incredible Pedal IPA on the menu.

Wicked Weed Brewing — Asheville, North Carolina Asheville, North Carolina has exploded with breweries over the last few years. The entire city is pet-friendly. However, dogs aren't allowed in restaurants. That's why Wicked Weed, located in downtown Asheville, is an ideal place for you and your four-legged friend to wind down and hang. The brewery offers a large patio space that's dog-friendly, as well as an extensive rotating tap list.

StormBreaker Brewing — Portland, Oregon Dogs are welcome to hang on the outdoor patio at StormBreaker Brewing in Portland, Oregon. The brewery has six beers on tap, as well as current and seasonal beer offerings, too. While you're there hanging with your loyal companion, check out the menu for a bite to eat. Just make sure to pack a few treats for your pooch, since there aren't any dog-friendly options on the menu.

Monday Night Brewing — Atlanta, Georgia Monday Night Brewing offers a dog-friendly patio space. In fact, they even encourage you to bring your pooch with you, according to the brewery's website. Just remember to make sure your dog is on a leash. The brewery is open every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. You'll find a wide selection of beers on the menu including brews that are available year round, made in small batches, seasonal offerings, and more.

Big Dog's Brewing Company — Las Vegas, Nevada Appropriately named Big Dog's Brewing Company, your pooch will feel right at home at the brewery's outdoor patio space. Per the website, it's known as "Las Vegas' original brewery." There are even brews inspired by man's best friend like the Dirty Dog IPA and the Belgian Tripel Dog Dare.

Infamous Brewing Company — Austin, Texas Infamous Brewing Company has a large, pet-friendly outdoor space that's outfitted with large picnic tables and market lights for a seriously cozy vibe. The dog-friendly brewery is only open on certain days and times, so make sure to call before you go.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing — Orlando, Florida Ivanhoe Park Brewing is located just outside of downtown Orlando on Lake Ivanhoe. The brewery has a covered outdoor patio with several large tables to keep you and your pooch cool all summer long. You can wind down with a pint of Ivanhoe Park's sour Berliner Weisse "Guavacation" and snack on a plate from a local food truck.