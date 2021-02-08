One of the most enjoyable ways to observe Black History Month is to check out shows and movies created by or starring Black voices that you may not have seen yet. This year, HBO Max is making that easier than ever by offering up some of the best current shows and movies for free — no subscription required. Here's how to make the most of HBO Max's Black History Month 2021 programming to watch free episodes of some of the buzziest new shows.

At the beginning of February, HBO announced that the network would offer specific episodes of Black-created shows along with certain movies and specials for free on its streaming platform HBO Max. The list of free Black History Month content includes episodes of the critically beloved hit shows I May Destroy You, Insecure, Lovecraft Country, and Watchmen. Unfortunately, you'll have to subscribe if you get hooked on one of these shows to watch the rest, but you can check out the first episodes for free throughout the month of February. Other HBO Max series with free episodes this month are We're Here, True Detective, Treme, and The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency.

The offering comes at the same time that Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You is getting tons of attention after it was surprisingly snubbed by the 2021 Golden Globes. The bold new series was widely regarded as one of the best new shows of 2020.

A variety of specials are also available for free on HBO Max this February, including the first three parts of Terence Nance's sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness, Lil Rel Howery's stand-up special Live From Crenshaw, Wyatt Cenac's travel docuseries Problem Areas, and Jerrod Carmichael's personal special Home Videos.

There are also a good amount of movies you can check out for free with HBO Max's limited-time offer. The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Bessie, The Apollo, and Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland are a few of the standout films available for free this February.

To start watching one of HBO Max's free shows or movies, head over HBO's guide of free February content and start streaming.