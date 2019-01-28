Group meeting. Let's all relax on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama, shall we? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had, like, two seconds of engagement bliss when they first announced they were going to get married back in November 2017 but it's been an onslaught of negativity since then. First, it was all the trash-talking by Meghan's family. Then, there were rumors suggesting she and Kate Middleton weren't getting along. Now, reports are saying Prince Harry is a touch on the moody side, leaving fans questioning — has Prince Harry changed since marrying Meghan Markle? Well, if by that you mean you're wondering if he's adjusting to married life, about to become a father, and under the constant stress and pressure of the public prying eye, then sure. I guess he's changed. But most likely, he's just feeling the heat of all of his recent major life changes and everyone can calm the F down.

I've said it once and I'll say it again. I'm not a royal. I have truly zero-point-zero concept of what goes into it. From here, it looks like it's a lot of formalities, waving, stuffy suits, fancy tea, and loads and loads of handshaking. I know Meghan and Harry are being photographed at least 50 percent of their days, if not way, way more. Not for nothing, I just got married and the first year is confusing! There is so much paperwork to be done! Health insurance, name changes, combining expenses, and updating all of your taxes are just a few of the major drags that come with tying the knot. Throw in a healthy dose of royal responsibilities and I bet you'd be cranky, too.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe spoke with Page Six about Prince Harry's recent demeanor and gave some eyebrow-raising statements about the royal staff's feelings towards the Duke of Sussex. "All of Harry's staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them are high maintenance," he said. According to Larcombe, Prince Harry is "quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff" which is apparently "very unlike him." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on Larcombe's statements, but they declined to comment.

One thing Larcombe points out is that most people love Prince Harry for his happy-go-lucky attitude, but that quality is apparently dimmed right now. "What people love about Harry is that he wears his heart on his sleeve," he said, adding, "[Harry is] down to earth, a normal guy trapped in the royal world, and he doesn’t take himself very seriously. But now he is."

On a positive note, Larcombe says there is no real bad blood between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Despite the feuding rumors, Kate Middleton and Prince William get along great with their siblings. Larcombe said,

They’re so, so close. I think that William was just concerned that [Harry and Meghan] were getting off on the right foot. Kensington Palace is like a posh prison! You’re surrounded by a public park and one half is a museum. The only place Harry would be able to play outside with the baby is a little courtyard.

Hopefully, this is all just continued hearsay and that the royals are happily and thoughtfully planning their future together. Aye aye aye.