OMG y'all! Our live-action Ariel finally has her prince. Harry Styles will reportedly play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid opposite Halle Bailey and I'm screaming. He's a perfect fit. Elite Daily reached out to Disney and Styles' team for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The One Directioner has been rumored to play the love interest of our beloved underwater princess since the announcement of the remake in July 2019. In a now-deleted tweet, AMC tweeted that the British singer officially signed on to the role as of Aug. 13 and I'm rooting for him. Now, for anyone concerned about Styles' acting chops, he's got some major motion picture cred to bring to the table. In 2017 he starred in Christopher Nolan's war-movie Dunkirk.

What's most exciting about this casting is the fact that Styles can sing (obvi) and Prince Eric doesn't have a single song in the original leading me to believe there is a very high possibility that is about to change.

More to come...