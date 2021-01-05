I know it's only been, like, five minutes since these two became a reported item, but rumor has it Harry Styles reportedly called Olivia Wilde his "girlfriend" already. A source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Styles used the ~official~ title while officiating his friend Jeff Azoff's wedding over the weekend of Jan. 1, which is where Styles and Wilde first sparked dating rumors. A source for People also reportedly claimed the two "were affectionate around their friends, held hands, and looked very happy," and according to the same source, the two have reportedly been dating "for a few weeks."

Styles and Wilde reportedly became close over the fall while filming Don't Worry Darling, an upcoming movie directed by Wilde and starring Styles. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed, adding, "It was only a matter of time before they got together." A source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed the connection was "very organic," but according to the insider, the maybe-couple isn't "rushing into something." The source reportedly added, "[Wilde] wouldn't let a romantic relationship get in the way of a professional one, so anything they're doing is being done thoughtfully." Gotta love romance with a side of responsibility!

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though the news of Wilde's split from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, only went public in November 2020, she and Sudeikis — who share two children — reportedly called it quits "almost a year ago," according to the source for Entertainment Tonight. "Olivia and Jason talk all the time and are still close because of the kids. It's highly unlikely he was blindsided by this news," the insider reportedly claimed. In fact, Wilde was reportedly spotted visiting Sudeikis at his home is Los Angeles on Jan. 4, per Entertainment Tonight. Considering Wilde and Sudeikis were together for nearly a decade, I'm just glad the two seem to be on good terms.

The source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly claimed Wilde has "has been more open to seeing new people" since calling off her engagement, but interestingly enough, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Styles wasn't interested in dating just a month earlier. "His dating life has been pretty nonexistent during lockdown because he's been so careful to respect quarantining rules and social distancing," the insider reportedly claimed, later adding, "He's got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he'd like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal. He's in no hurry at all." Oh, really?

Even though these two are reportedly taking things slow, I'd appreciate it if they'd hurry up and confirm their relationship status already.