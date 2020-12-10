This may come as a shock, but apparently, Harry Styles' dating life in quarantine isn't too exciting. After reportedly dating some of the most successful women in Hollywood, like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe, Styles is reportedly focused on riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the best way possible: by focusing on himself.

"His dating life has been pretty nonexistent during lockdown because he's been so careful to respect quarantining rules and social distancing," a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly on Dec. 10. "He and his roommates are quarantining together in L.A., waiting for the world to return to normal like the rest of us, though Styles has made some trips back to London for work and family purposes."

However, Styles is supposedly still keeping his options open. Even though he's reportedly not looking for a relationship, he is reportedly interested in meeting new people. "He's got some options in the pipeline in terms of who he'd like to date under the right circumstances, but nothing intense or formal," the Us Weekly insider reportedly claimed. "He's in no hurry at all. It's a genuine, go-with-the-flow attitude, although it goes without saying he certainly won't be single in the long term."

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

It's been a while since Styles was last romantically linked to anyone. He and his most recent ex, Rowe, reportedly broke up in July 2018, and it seems like the singer took it hard. In fact, on his song "Cherry," Styles reportedly included a voicemail from Rowe at the end of the track.

"I wanted ['Cherry'] to reflect how I felt then," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in December 2019. "I was feeling not great. It's all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don't go the way you want it. There's parts that's so pathetic." Though he never confirmed the voicemail was from Rowe, fans are still pretty convinced that's the case.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As for his current love life, Styles appears to be taking it one day at a time. In March 2020, he told Howard Stern he looks at relationships as "kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal." As he explained to Stern, "I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

Even though it's been a while since he's been spotted with a special someone, it probably won't be long before Styles finds another person who'll steal his heart. Let's just hope fans get an awesome song out of it!