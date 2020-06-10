Fans all over the world jumped for joy when Katy Perry confirmed her pregnancy on March 5 by debuting her baby bump at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video. Before letting the world — and pretty much anyone else she knows — in on her secret, Perry spilled the beans to her famous pal Harry Styles, and it made for the best story ever. Harry Styles' reaction to finding out Katy Perry was pregnant is absolutely perfect.

During an interview on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show on Tuesday, June 9, Perry — who is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year — shared how her announcement to Styles came about in the most unusual way.

"I saw him on a plane, it was so funny. I actually saw him on a plane before I announced that I was pregnant," Perry said. "We were having a conversation and I was like, 'Yeah and I'm pregnant,' just like off the cuff, 'cause I was like, what else do you say!"

Of course, Styles didn't react with just the bare minimum "congrats," but quickly offered up the seat he was sitting in. "He was so happy for me," Perry said. "He was so sweet. I was like crouching down by his seat on the plane and once I had told him that, he got up out of his seat and he’s like, 'Here, sit in my seat.'"

Perry ultimately refused the kind gesture because her seat wasn't far away, but she gushed that Styles is "a complete gentleman."

While Styles may have been one of the first people to know about baby Perry-Bloom, Perry has been an open book about her pregnancy since her big reveal in March.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

During a May 21 interview with Radio.com, Perry dished on the struggles of being pregnant during the coronavirus quarantine.

“In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now," Perry said . "And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future]. Los Angeles just extended their stay-at-home [order] until maybe August, and I’m just like, ‘OK, I’m going to trust the professionals.’”