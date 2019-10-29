And the search for Prince Eric continues. If you didn't know, there's a live-action remake in the works for Disney's The Little Mermaid and a lot of celebrity names have been thrown around for the role of Prince Eric, including Jordan Fisher, Timothée Chalamet, Gavin Leatherwood, Shawn Mendes, Park Jimin, and — you guessed it — Harry Styles. The One Direction heartthrob starred in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film Dunkirk, so it wasn't a stretch to think Styles would be taking on another acting role. Sadly, Styles isn't actually starring as Ariel's love interest opposite Halle Bailey. He gave fans a little insight on the reason why in a new interview with Capital FM. Emphasis on "a little" because Harry Styles' quote on the Prince Eric casting is so cryptic and left me with so many questions.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Styles talked to Capital FM's Roman, Vick, and Sonny for Capital Breakfast. Besides talking about his new "Lights Up" music video, Styles opened up about why his name was associated with the live-action The Little Mermaid. The hosts asked him, "What happened? Did you turn it down? Did you even audition? What's the deal?"

Styles then said, "I had a meeting with Rob Marshall the director, who is the most wonderful man, he's great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn't... it's going to be an amazing film."

That's literally all Styles had to say about the Prince Eric casting, but I still have so many questions, like what were those "few things" Styles was talking about? Also, it just wasn't... what? Working out? A right fit?

You can hear Styles (sort of) explain his reasoning below.

Considering Styles released his comeback single "Lights Up" on Oct. 11 and will be hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 16, I think it's safe to assume that reason had to do with music, especially because of what Styles supposedly said to The Face.

On Sept. 5, The Face magazine released an interview with Styles in which he reportedly said the role "was discussed," but he wanted to focus on music instead.

Styles reportedly said, ​“I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.”

So there you have it. Styles turned down the role because of music and if you ask me, I think that's a pretty good reason. I mean, did you see Styles' "Lights Up" music video? It was epic and I'm sure "Lights Up" is just the start.

HarryStylesVEVO on YouTube

I have a feeling Styles has something up his sleeve and according to his tweet on Oct. 22, it could possibly be a new song. Styles tweeted, "Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run."

If "Watermelon Sugar" is actually a new song, maybe Styles will debut it on Saturday Night Live? Now that would be amazing!