Harry Styles is the latest musician to postpone a tour due to the coronavirus. Yes, it's sad news for Stylers, but he did share a loving message for fans at the same time. Reading Harry Styles' Instagram about postponing his Love On tour is so bittersweet.

For starters, it should be noted 'postponed' does not be 'canceled.' The show will go on... eventually! Styles announced a whole new set of dates for the European leg of his tour, which is being moved to 2021. The European Love On dates were initially set kick off in Birmingham, U.K., on April 15, but will now commence on Feb. 12, 2021.

Styles started out his post by revealing how hard the decision was on him.

"Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority," he explained.

"For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come."

Then, Styles urged fans to take self-isolation seriously, and promised he would be doing the same.

"For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness," he said, and signed his name with an 'H.'

For anyone wondering how Styles is passing the time in self-isolation, he shared all the deets of his daily routine in an interview with BBC radio's 1Xtra Residency.

“It’s a little difficult but it’s all right. I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod,” he said. “It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks, you know, the classic quarantine stuff.”

As of now, Styles' Love On U.S. dates have yet to be postponed. Stylers in Europe may have to exercise some patience, but when Styles does make his way over, it will be well worth the wait.

