Harry Styles' Crosswalk Concert With James Corden Is So Ridiculously Extra

Ahead of releasing his second album, Fine Line, on Dec. 13, Harry Styles appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and, let me tell you — he totally delivered. Apart from playing a hilarious game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with his ex Kendall Jenner, the "Lights Up" singer performed a concert... in the middle of a crosswalk. As expected, Harry Styles' "Crosswalk Concert" on James Corden got so chaotic, and that's what makes it so great.

One of the Late Late Show's greatest staples is its "Crosswalk the Musical" segments. In case you're unfamiliar with them, they involve James Corden inviting a musical cast to perform songs in the middle of a crosswalk while the light is red. In the past, James Corden had the Frozen and Aladdin casts on his show, and they were both hilarious. Now, for the first time ever, James Corden put on a "Crosswalk Concert" and he invited Harry Styles to be the first performer.

In the video, Corden and Styles met up near a crosswalk, where the television host revealed the big news to Styles, who seemed very confused about the situation. Still, Corden and Styles promoted the show by giving out flyers to every driver on the block. "This is a total waste of time. [James] can't even spell my name right," Styles said, referring to the hilarious "Harry Stiles"posters James made, which featured an outdated picture of Styles during his One Direction days.

Once the concert actually started, Styles rocked out as usual, but with a twist. Instead of being surrounded by his band, Styles was accompanied by a group of dancers, who were trying to hype up the drivers as much as possible. During "Kiwi," Styles ran along the line of cars and even put his butt up against one of them. Meanwhile, Corden urged Styles to act like "Mick Jagger," and acted as Styles' personal merchandise salesman.

Styles also performed his newer hits, like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Lights Up," and ended his set by performing his debut solo single, "Sign of the Times."

Fans can see Styles perform his new hits in person when he embarks on his 2020 Love On Tour.