Spreading the love during Valentine's Day weekend is getting a savory makeover, thanks to a limited-edition breakfast offering from Hardee's. With the holiday of love just around the corner, Hardee's heart-shaped biscuits for Valentine's Day 2021 are the perfect way to start your morning with some treat yo' self vibes. With all of your favorite breakfast sandwiches getting the whimsical transformation at no extra cost, the swap will give your stomach, if not your heart, some major flutters.

From Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14, you can head to participating Hardee's stores nationwide during breakfast hours, which vary by location, to take advantage of the fresh limited-edition heart-shaped biscuits, which are made from scratch every morning. While many Valentine's Day specials focus on sweetening up the holiday, Hardee's is turning that on its head by giving savory food stans a chance to get into the spirit of things and gift some carb goodness to their boo or BFFs.

The festive menu item, which can be purchased by itself for $1.19 plus tax, depending on location, will also be available to top various breakfast sandwiches you know and love like the Heart Shaped Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit sandwich and the Sausage & Egg Biscuit sandwich. The biscuits' V-Day makeover won't cost you anything extra, meaning you can lean into the spirit of the holiday without spending more for your morning eats.

When picking up your sandwich, you'll want to keep in mind the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31, which recommends limiting your exposure to others and cutting down on unnecessary errands. Because breakfast hours vary by location, you might want to consider calling ahead to make sure your local Hardee's is still serving the biscuits and that it's available at that store. If picking up your sandwich or biscuit or ordering in-store, make sure you wear a face mask at all times, practice social distancing, and wash or sanitize your hands after leaving the store and before digging into your heart-shaped treat.

