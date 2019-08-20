On every season of Bachelor in Paradise, there is one couple that stands out from the rest that you can’t help but root for to truly fall in love. For me, no other couple even comes close to Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, because his love for her is just so freaking pure. I mean, if you want a happily ever after, find yourself someone who looks at you the way Dylan looks at Hannah, because when he smiles at her it’s like, “Blake who?” And when you take Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's astrological compatibility into consideration, their super intense and quick connection suddenly just makes so much sense.

Hannah was born February 4 under the sign of Aquarius and Dylan's birthday is June 16, which makes him a Gemini. These signs share the element air, which could make them opposing gale winds, but instead these signs tend to flow together like a perfect tropical breeze. That's because they connect on both a mind and heart level, which is what both signs crave but are rarely able to find. So, when this connection happens, its happens fast, and it becomes really hard to let go of. This could explain why Dylan was willing to really put it all out there and make himself vulnerable when he saw their budding romance being threatened by Blake. While we'll have to wait to see it all play out on screens, here is what we can divine about their dynamic based on their astrological compatibility. Spoiler alert: The future looks awfully promising for these two.

They connect on an intellectual level first and foremost. ABC In order for Gemini and Aqurius to build a true romantic connection, it has to start on a head level. That's because for both to have a sustained romance, they need to stimulate each other's minds. Both signs consider wit, banter, and intrigue the equivalent of infatuation. Ruled by Uranus, Aquarius has a unique and revolutionary mind, one that people often don't fully understand, but Geminis are the exception. Gemini is witty and versatile, so they are able to truly appreciate the uniqueness of the way Aquarius sees the world, which is what Aquarius truly needs in a partner. Geminis, for their part, have a tendency to lose interest quickly unless they are kept on their toes, something an unconventional Aquarian has no trouble doing.

Trust won’t be an issue for these signs. It can be hard for some more sensitive signs to deal with the blunt honesty of Aquarius, who has no trouble speaking their mind. Gemini, however, welcomes it. This sign, thanks to its connection to Mercury, values healthy and open communication — and, for their part, are happy to reciprocate. This kind of fearless open dialog helps these two signs to create an almost unbreakable bond of trust. Aquarius is also confident and independent enough to give Gemini all the space they need to feel free and, in return, Gemini doesn't see a need to rebel and push back against a confining partner. It's a positive feedback loop that only grows stronger with time.