Hannah Brown's Instagram Apology For Using The N-Word Was Necessary

Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Hannah Brown came under fire on Saturday, May 16, after rapping the lyrics to "Rockstar" by DaBaby on Instagram. The lyrics she rapped included the N-word, and now she's saying sorry for her use of the slur. Hannah Brown's Instagram apology for using the N-word was completely necessary.

Thanks to Brown's fun social media antics, like the TikTok Quarantine Crew, fans have kept a close eye on her feed for new content. That's why her Instagram Live on Saturday had a ton of viewers waiting to be entertained. However, while trying to recall the TikTok dance to "Rockstar," Brown recited the lyrics and flew right past the N-word, saying it without hesitation. It didn't take long for commenters to call Brown out for using the slur.

When Brown caught wind of the backlash over her use of the N-word, she initially went on the defensive, addressing the viewers of her Live, saying:

I did? I'm so sorry... Maybe it was [my brother] Patrick ... I really don't think I said that word, I don't think I said that word, but now I'm like, oh god. I'd never use that word. I've never called anybody that. We don't say that word ... Look, people are going to want to think whatever they want to think of me, get mad at me, whatever. And even if I did accidentally say it, I'm very sorry, I was singing a song and not even thinking.

People continued to slam Brown for seemingly feeling no remorse for using the term. Later, Brown took to her Instagram story to apologize, owning up to her mistake.

"I owe you all a major apology," Brown wrote. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."

Hannah Brown on Instagram

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay addressed the situation on Instagram, saying she spoke directly to Brown. Lindsay then shared a video explaining that her goal was to “educate people on the word." She added:

It’s easy to make a statement, it’s easy to hide behind words, but when you’re bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform … then you need to be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way that you said the word. I’m not discrediting the apology, I’m just saying we can’t give people a pass for this. You have to hold people accountable for what they’re doing.

Brown's former Bachelorette suitor Tyler Cameron echoed Lindsay's statement by re-posting her video and shared his own thoughts, writing:

Rachel hit the nail on the head. Y’all need to go look at the comments. We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem. This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem.

Cameron continued in two follow-up IG Stories, which you can see below.

"Those that say it's part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch," Cameron wrote. "HB is not racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word bitch and hopefully it'll start to click for you."

Tyler Cameron on Instagram

He added: "In these moments, you have the opportunity to bury someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let's learn and lift each other up with love."

Tyler Cameron on Instagram

Brown hasn't commented further on the situation following her apology.