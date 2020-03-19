If there was one real winner of The Bachelor Season 24, it was Hannah Ann Sluss. She didn’t walk away with a ring on her finger, but she did find her voice in front of millions of people. Sluss’ breakup speech to Peter Weber was straight-up iconic, and it was her (not him!) who ended the season with an appearance on Ellen and a new legion of fans. When you take a look at Hannah Ann Sluss’ zodiac sign, it’s easy to see why she’s wise beyond her years. She’s a steadfast and committed partner, but she doesn’t stand for anyone who does her wrong.

Sluss became a fan-favorite during the season finale, after her brief engagement and subsequent breakup with Weber. During that final week in Australia, the pilot was torn between Sluss and Madison Prewett, though his parents (notably Barb) were rooting for him to pick Sluss. Prewett ultimately left the show on her own, and Weber got engaged to Sluss… but their happiness was short-lived. Two months later, he broke up with her in California, saying he couldn’t give her his whole heart. Sluss’ response was scathing and powerful. "You took the most precious moment that I could ever imagine away from me because you just selfishly did not want me to walk away,” she told Weber. She proceeded to give the ring back, tell him to stop talking, and give him the hand when she got in the car. Girl, yes.

On the live After The Final Rose special, Sluss continued to let Weber have it. “I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” she said. “Looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That's three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to." And then, her most memorable closing line of all: “A word of advice? If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man." Louder for the people in the back!

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Sluss is a strong-willed Taurus, born on April 25, 1996. Taureans are grounded earth signs who know what they want and aren’t afraid to fight for it. Taureans are naturally affectionate, but they're not hopeless romantics. It takes them a while to open up and share their heart with someone they trust. Sluss and Weber initially struggled to get past the surface level, and on their first one-on-one date, he expressed hesitation about where their relationship stood. “I want to know how she’s feeling, but she’s not showing me that,” he said. “I’m questioning if we do have that deep enough connection.”

It’s typical Taurus behavior not to show your emotional cards until you’re truly ready. Sluss was slow to open up, but once she finally told Weber she loved him, she was all-in. The day she met Weber’s family, Sluss shared her commitment to their relationship. “My only goal for today, regardless of what happens, I want to walk away and them [to] know, ‘that girl loves our son,’” she said. But as much as she loved Weber, she wanted to feel that same validation from him. The night before their engagement, she told him, “I’ve given and I’ve given and I’ve given, and I just want something in return.”

A Taurus wants to feel cherished by their romantic partner. They love being treated like the single most important person in their SO’s life, and they need a deep and sensual connection in order to feel secure and valued. A Taurus in love is super soft-hearted, but when someone crosses them, their dynamic changes fast.

The symbol of Taurus is the bull, which explains why this sign is known for being so stubborn. They don’t tolerate BS from anyone, let alone a person they thought they loved and trusted. When Sluss learned that Weber wasn’t ready for a commitment with her, she refused to grovel and try to get him back. "I'm going to get my life back on track now, where it originally was before,” she told him during their breakup. “I'm strong, and I'm going to be my own rock throughout this. You don't have to worry about me."

When it comes to love, Sluss isn’t afraid to give her whole heart to the right person — but she also isn’t afraid to stick up for herself. She’s the perfect combination of thoughtful, resilient, and gracious, and it’s no wonder Bachelor Nation totally loves her.