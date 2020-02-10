This season of The Bachelor is rapidly approaching the end game when audiences will finally find out which lucky lady has really made Pilot Pete's heart take off. Arguably the frontrunner for his final rose is Hannah Ann. While Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss' astrological compatibility may be a bit, well, complicated, there are some pretty compelling conspiracy theories pointing toward the likelihood that Weber may have found, in her, his forever copilot. But since audiences won’t really know for sure until the finale, it's time to have a little fun and see what the stars have to say about this couple's dynamic.

Weber was born Aug. 4, 1991, under the sign of Leo and Sluss' birthday is Apr. 25, 1996, which makes her a Taurus. At first glance, these signs seem like they’d be highly compatible. Both are known for having warm and loving hearts and being signs for whom loyalty is everything. However, take a closer look at what motivates them and how they view the world and you can see that this combination is a bit trickier than it seems at first glance. That’s largely because both signs have big personalities and strong opinions that can clash and become obstacles to creating a deeper bond. That being said, there’s still hope for these two signs if they can find a way to agree on some common ground. Here's what else we can divine about Weber and Sluss' compatibility based on their zodiac signs.

Leo And Taurus Have An Appreciation For The Finer Things In Life.

For both Leo and Taurus, living a very comfortable life is high on their priority lists. Both signs have an appreciation for luxury and an eye for beautiful things. They want the best in life and both know they deserve nothing less. Whether it's going on trips to beautiful locations or filling their homes with art, aesthetics matter to both of these signs and sticking to a budget comes second. That’s why a whirlwind romance full of adventure and excitement can help these two bond quickly. However, it can be harder when real life sets in and both their bank accounts start feeling the strain.

Their Strong Personalities Can Lead Them To Butting Heads.

Both Leo and Taurus have warm and loving personalities that are usually easy to get along with. But they also both tend to be dominant people who are the center of attention and feel very confident that their opinions and approach to life are the right ones. This can create some friction between these signs, which brings out their more stubborn sides as both put their foot down and dig in. It will take patience and a true desire to overcome their obstacles to find a compromise they can both live with.

Sexual Chemistry May Be Tricky For Taurus And Leo.

The attraction between Taurus and Leo can be powerful, as they both have a glow and glamor to them that’s hard to resist, and plenty of charm to boot. But when they do make it to the bedroom, it can be a little tricky for these two signs to find their groove. Both Taurus and Leo tend to want to be the star of the show; to kick back and be appreciated by their partner. So, getting used to taking on the more dominant role in the bedroom may take a bit of work and compromise. Fortunately, powerful attraction can ease them into making compromises and finding the right balance in the bedroom, so long as there’s plenty of communication and openness about their needs.

They Have Power Couple Potential If They Can Put Their Differences Aside.

When you look at Leo and Taurus’ overall compatibility, a relationship between the two can look like an uphill battle. But here’s the thing: When the right Leo and Taurus come together, it's worth every bit of effort, as they have the potential to be a total power couple. Their shared values around living the best life can become the basis for a shared goal, something to strive for and work on together, which can create a powerful, loving, and lifelong bond. It will take work, communication, and compromise, but wow, when these two signs make it work, it really works.

Only time will tell if Hannah Ann and Peter make it all the way to the final rose. But based on their astrological compatibility, if that does happen it’ll be just the first step into a future of challenges, but also potentially amazing rewards.