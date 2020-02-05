If you watched the Feb. 3 episode of The Bachelor, you already know the entire squad got to do a sexy photoshoot in Costa Rica for Cosmopolitan. What you might not know is that Cosmo also ran an interview with the Bachelor himself, and it included a pretty steamy quote from Peter Weber about Hannah Ann Sluss turning him on. In addition to being surprisingly sweet, Weber's quote about Sluss gives a lot of intel on what the pilot is into.

"I’m really turned on by someone who is persistent and who shows me, especially in that kind of atmosphere, that they’re there for me and how excited they are for me. Her intention just was so obvious from the very beginning and throughout the night," Weber told Cosmopolitan when asked why he chose to give Sluss his coveted first impression rose. "She definitely made a point of seeing me a lot, and while some people would think that’s too much, I loved it. Every time she came back, I got a smile on my face, got the butterflies. The talks we had, hearing about her connection with her family and how we immediately bonded over that was something special. It was a pretty easy choice."

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Speaking of confident women who turn Weber on, allow me to point you toward some beautiful things he had to say about his ex Hannah Brown. Like, for starters, how he felt when he first realized she surprised him on his season of The Bachelor. "That was a complete shock," he shared. "I was just kinda standing there and wondering what was going on. When she first opened the door, I didn’t realize it was her. I just remember looking in and being like, 'Well, I know she’s beautiful,' and I didn’t know it was her until she stepped out. She smiled and she kinda, like, tilted her head, and I was like, 'Oh my god.' I was completely floored."

The fact that she gave him his wings back was just icing on the already delicious cake. "I thought that was really cool. She didn’t need to do that — I’d given that as a gift," he explained. "We had a special bond, and it wasn’t necessary, but I appreciated it. Just her coming there and being part of that first night. Some people might think it was weird and whatnot — but it was special and it meant a lot."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

So, yes, he definitely has a lot of nice things to say about Brown, but it doesn't seem as though the two are back together. "Listen, I... I respect the hell out of Hannah," he shared. "We had a really serious relationship and we both really cared for each other. When I first decided, 'Yeah, let’s do this, I’ll be the Bachelor,' I thought I was over her and ready to go find another relationship. But when she came back, I think a lot of those feelings resurfaced, and I maybe questioned if I really was over her as much as I thought I was. Right now, I think we are both in a really good place."

Maybe Weber's "good place" involves Sluss? Guess there's no way to know but to keep tuning into his season.