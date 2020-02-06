This Theory About Hannah Ann Winning 'The Bachelor' Involves Venmo-Stalking

If you just can't wait another second to figure out who wins Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, this theory about Hannah Ann winning The Bachelor is honestly pretty dang convincing. There's obviously no knowing for sure who wins until the show's finale officially airs, but some stealthy fans have come to the conclusion that Sluss will definitely be the woman who's going to be leaving the show with Weber's heart. The first clue fans are pointing to as evidence that Sluss and Weber are currently together is the fact that she's the only contestant from Weber's season with a private Venmo account. (Weber's account is also private.)

For those of you who haven't spent hours upon hours stalking your crushes and exes on Venmo, here's the tea: You can get a lot of intel on someone's romantic life based on who they're Venmo-ing. So, if Weber and Sluss were trying to keep their official relationship a secret, it would make total sense that they would set their Venmo accounts to private. Oh, and did I mention that another fan reportedly found that Weber and Sluss are reportedly friends on Venmo? Truly no need for that unless you're regularly hanging and paying each other back for things.

In addition to the private Venmo accounts, another fan claimed Sluss has posted with the same golf bag Weber has. Obvi, this doesn't necessarily mean anything (she could be dating someone new who also has the golf bag or have the same golf bag herself), but it's something.

Finally, let me direct you toward the most recent hint that Sluss and Weber are an item: On Feb. 5, Sluss posted a picture of herself aboard a small airplane alongside the caption, "This co-pilot is ready for take off ✈️♥️" Need I remind you all Weber is a pilot?!!

In addition to all of the clues dropped on social media, there's the fact that Weber just really seems to be into her.

"I’m really turned on by someone who is persistent and who shows me, especially in that kind of atmosphere, that they’re there for me and how excited they are for me. Her intention just was so obvious from the very beginning and throughout the night," Weber told Cosmopolitan on Feb. 5 when asked why he chose to give Sluss his coveted first impression rose. "She definitely made a point of seeing me a lot, and while some people would think that’s too much, I loved it. Every time she came back, I got a smile on my face, got the butterflies. The talks we had, hearing about her connection with her family and how we immediately bonded over that was something special. It was a pretty easy choice."

Hey, if it was "easy" to give her the first impression rose in the first episode of his season, maybe it will also be "easy" to give her a ring in the finale.