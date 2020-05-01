Did Hannah Ann Sluss just confirm she's dating Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph? Not exactly. But did she just make my day by liking a hilariously shady comment about Peter Weber? You betcha. Ever since TMZ Sports photographed Hannah Ann Sluss and her new man Mason Rudolph doing a coffee run in Los Angeles on April 29, Bachelor Nation fans have been on the lookout for official relationship confirmation... and they may have just gotten it. After @bachelornation.scoop posted on IG about Sluss' maybe-boyfriend Rudolph, a fan commented, "THE UPGRADE OF THE CENTURY," and the Bachelor alum couldn't help but give it a double tap. She has since unliked the comment, but don't worry — the internet always keeps receipts.

While chatting with Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus on the Your Favorite Thing podcast on April 15, Sluss described her dream guy, and she made it clear she was looking for something specific in the boyfriend department. "I want him to be very hunky," she said. "I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent." And because she couldn't help but throw shade at Weber, she noted that her next man would ideally be "the opposite" of Pilot Pete. Alexa, play "Upgrade U" by Beyoncé.

Instagram/@bachelornation.scoop

It's unclear how long this rumored romance between Sluss and Rudolph has been going on, but the first time Sluss alluded to a possible new romance was all the way back in late March. During her March 25 appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, Sluss said that "there's one person in particular" who slid into her DMs that she's excited to go out with. Unfortunately, she wouldn't reveal what that particular person does for work, because it would "give it away." Fair enough — NFL quarterback isn't exactly a commonplace profession.

She went on to add, "He's someone that's been really nice, and I'm excited to get to know more. It's weird because, like, when I'm actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it. Like, it's nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail." Aw. Hannah Ann, keep on enjoying your upgrade, girl. You deserve it.