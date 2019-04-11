Stella McCartney proves it. Reformation proves it. Misha Nonoo, Amour Vert, and Edun prove it, too. Sustainable clothing that stands up in style alongside today's top brands is a very feasible reality, and H&M's spring 2019 Conscious collection is here to prove that it can be done across all price ranges. Buying eco-friendly threads shouldn't cost you an arm or a leg, nor should it mean that you sacrifice trendiness. As H&M has proven with its past Conscious collections (this new one marks number eight), green is good in more ways than one.

The Swedish retailer's new collection comprises 48 ready-to-wear and accessories styles and is their most sustainable collection ever. "We’re thrilled to introduce new plant-based sustainable materials to create high-performing, beautiful and fashionable pieces that are statement-making yet so easy to wear,” H&M Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said in a press release. Featuring Piñatex (pineapple leather), BLOOMFoam (a plant-based foam), and Orange Fiber (silk-like fabrics made from citrus juice byproducts), the collection really is naturally fueled — but you would never know it from the looks of it. From ruffled floral dresses and pieces gilded in silver to a sleek linen pantsuit and patterned swimwear, the offerings are truly top notch and feel extra special.

As reported by Refinery29, H&M's longterm sustainability goal is to use 100 percent recycled or otherwise sustainably sourced materials by 2030 for all of its clothing. That's huge for a fast-fashion retailer and would set the precedent for its competitors — by the looks of it, H&M is well on its way to achieving that goal.

Check out some of the highlight pieces from the collection below and shop it in full at hm.com.

Happy Tiers

Flounced Dress $129

This dress features ruffles — and lots of them! — in gorgeously tiered form. Thanks to its flowy nature and two-toned floral print, it's the perfect piece for springtime frolicking.

Mix Master

Short Brocade Jacket $299

This jacket is absolutely one of the standout pieces. Silver Piñatex flames lick at the sleeves and the collection's two hero prints are combined to be perfectly mismatched. The jacket's studded collar only adds to its quirky cool appeal.

Shine On

Patterned Silk-blend Dress $129

Between its glossy silvery coating and asymmetrical hemline, this dress screams unexpected chic.

Go For Gold

Sunglasses $30

In light of their $30 price tag, these sunnies just might be your new go-to festival eyewear.

Easy Breezy

Lyocell-Blend Blouse $70

This blouse boasts flowy bell sleeves and a frilled collar — pair it with bell bottoms for an especially '70s look.

In Full Bloom

Patterned Linen Blouse $80

Tiny shirt, big attitude. This crop top features a vibrant blue floral pattern and cascading waist tie for maximum impact.

Party Time

Short Silk-Blend Dress $80

If you've got a birthday or some other festival celebration coming up, this dress should be your look. It's mini in silhouette and boasts plenty of ruffles and shine. Consider it the perfect party dress.

Full Suit

Patterned Swimsuit $50

This one-piece swimsuit boasts a beautiful plant-like pattern and serene light coral color. Pair it with shorts or a skirt and it could double as a cute tank top.