Instead of running from store to store this holiday season, you only really need to make one stop. H&M's Black Friday 2019 sale is here to satisfy even the pickiest person's wishlist. Starting Thursday, Nov. 28, everything is 30% off (plus free shipping online). From shoes, sweaters, and jackets to bedding and towels, ev-er-y-thing will be on sale. And since H&M is one of the leading retailers in affordable fast-fashion, a ton of the Black Friday prices will hit below $10 an item.

Just like pumpkin pie and cracking a wishbone, H&M's 30% off Black Friday sale is tradition. The store did the same sale in 2018, and it worked well enough to do again. This year, however, shoppers have the opportunity to get great deals new collaborations with high-end designers. For the 2019 sale, there's the Giambattista Valli x H&M collab (if you're looking to channel your inner-Kendall Jenner) and a Jonathan Adler x H&M Home line, if you're ready to redecorate. On top of that, this year's holiday line is so chic, the products can be worn for more than just your office holiday party. This black slip dress, for example, is perfect under a blazer to impress your coworkers, and you can throw it on with a leather jacket for a blasé cool-girl vibe on a Friday night out. Not to mention, with the Black Friday discount it's only $17.50.

Even better, the brand is currently offering pre-Black Friday deals, which include up to 60% off almost 10,000 items. Some items are marked down to as low as $10, and that includes chic bodysuits and tops — not just socks.

Check out these products for the ultimate gift-giving and gift-getting inspo.

With a chest cutout and puffy sleeves, this bodysuit pulls inspiration from several runway trends. You could dress it up with sequin flare pants or dress it down with some boyfriend jeans and a white sneaker. Either way, it's only $10, and it's calling your name.

Hello and good day to this cozy dream only. This cream-colored sweater pairs with essentially any bottoms you already have in your closet, so it'll integrate into your wardrobe seamlessly. And the pearl details along the turtleneck will instantly elevate the look.

She's cool. She's casual. She's cozy as hell in this animal print sweatshirt. Another piece to be dressed up or down (yes, sweatshirts can be dressed up), this pullover pairs just as well with leather leggings as it does with your coziest sweats.

Whether you're shopping for holiday parties or just need something chic to wear to the office, a jumpsuit is never a bad idea. The double-breasted silhouette and lapels also play into 2019's ever-popular suiting trend. Wherever you wear this, just remember one thing: This jumpsuit did not come to play.

It wouldn't be the holiday season if you don't purchase at least one glittery item — I don't make the rules, I just say them. This silver sequin top will transform anything you pair it with to the ultimate holiday party 'fit.

The overall trend is still going strong. Since many a pair of overalls can put you out almost $100, you have to jump on an affordable pair when you see 'em. Luckily, this pair will only cost you $40.

If you haven't copied the huge sweater and flowy skirt trend, now is your chance. This style comes in a variety of prints and colors, and it's just waiting to be paired with the biggest, coziest sweater in your closet.