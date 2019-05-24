15 Affordable Women's Suits You Can Wear On Literally Any Occasion

Every woman should own at least one power suit, and by that I mean a co-ord that makes them feel like the brilliant HBIC that they are. The thing is, affordable women's suits can be incredibly hard to find, at least ones that you'd actually want to wear on the regular. Many options tend to feel dated, stuffy, or like they were designed as an afterthought, while the good ones can run you upwards of $300. What gives? Accessible fashion brands are starting to catch up with the times, with retailers like ASOS, Zara, and Topshop stocking an array of suits that are legitimately cool and stylish. Below, I rounded up 15 of the best options on the market that you'll be eager to wear to the office, a networking event, a wedding, a brunch — you name it.

Despite women's suiting being limited, I will say that it's becoming increasingly dynamic; You can find suits in an array of prints and colors and boasting all types of pant and blazer cuts. Fabrics vary greatly too, with styles arriving in linen, velvet, cotton, and the like, ensuring there's a suit for every season. Find a co-ord you love and make sure it makes you feel invincible — the term "power suit" was coined for a reason.

Lookin' Fierce

Snake print blazer $130 | Mango Violeta

Snake print trousers $100 | Mango Violeta

Nothing says boss lady more than a suit cut from a snakeskin print.

Feeling Blue

BLAZER WITH POCKETS $149 | Zara

PLEATED PANTS $90 | Zara

Cornflower blue is one of my favorite shades to rock, and this pantsuit interprets it beautifully. The pleated pants are the star thanks to their wide leg silhouette.

Double Trouble

plus size pink co ord double breasted blazer $59 | Missguided

plus size pink co ord straight leg pants $37 | Missguided

Because a millennial pink suit will forever be cool.

Power Color

THE EMPOWER RED TUX BLAZER $126 | Wildfang

THE EMPOWER RED CROP PANT $73.50 | Wildfang

Cherry red + pant suit = an outfit fit for a modern day superwoman.

Relaxed Fit

Asoph Plus Size Loose Fit Trendy Blazer $52 | Asoph

Asoph Plus Size Wide Leg Comfy Trouser $39.20 | Asoph

My favorite suits are those boasting oversized silhouettes. This olive green one fits the bill thanks to its relaxed blazer and wide leg pants. It looks comfy enough to wear 24/7 but is the opposite of sloppy.

In The Navy

Bryant Blazer - Tailored Stretch $38 | Lane Bryant

Allie Tailored Stretch Straight Leg Pant $70 | Lane Bryant

If you need a blazer that reads professional AF, this navy option is perfect. It's structured and straightforward but still boasts modern tailoring.

Check Mate

COLLUSION Plus soft check suit $69 | ASOS

Drawstring pants and a classic plaid print? Yes, please.

Spring Fever

Apple Green Suit $163 | Topshop

This suit is good. Like, really good. From its extra long blazer to its flare cropped pants to its Granny Smith coloring to its wooden buttons, there's not a thing about it that I don't love.

It's A Tie

Look Ya Best Suit Set - Taupe $70 | Fashion Nova

Sometimes a girl wants a suit without a million buttons.

Summer Suit

Modal-blend suit blazer $120 | Mango

Modal suit trousers $60 | Mango

The color of sand, this suit almost boasts a beachy vibe to it. But fear not, it's still professional enough for the boardroom.

Miami Vice

ASOS DESIGN curve fluro pink tapered suit pants $51 | ASOS

Look at this suit and tell me it doesn't remind you of South Beach!

On The Daily

Marl Suit $185 | Topshop

It's comfy, it's cool, it's what I want to be wearing every single day.

Neutrally Charged

Wishful Thinking Suit $70 | Free People

Not into bright colors or patterns? This comfy camel suit is probably your dream.

Earn Your Stripes

Striped linen blazer $120 | Mango Violeta

Striped linen-blend trousers $80 | Mango Violeta

The most summery suit there ever was. Blue and white stripes and a breezy linen material make this style perfect for warmer months.

Lemon Head

DOUBLE BREASTED BUTTONED BLAZER $149 | Zara

FLARED PANTS $70 | Zara

if you ever needed proof that suits can still make you the most vibrantly dressed person in the room, this style proves it.