15 Affordable Women's Suits You Can Wear On Literally Any Occasion
Every woman should own at least one power suit, and by that I mean a co-ord that makes them feel like the brilliant HBIC that they are. The thing is, affordable women's suits can be incredibly hard to find, at least ones that you'd actually want to wear on the regular. Many options tend to feel dated, stuffy, or like they were designed as an afterthought, while the good ones can run you upwards of $300. What gives? Accessible fashion brands are starting to catch up with the times, with retailers like ASOS, Zara, and Topshop stocking an array of suits that are legitimately cool and stylish. Below, I rounded up 15 of the best options on the market that you'll be eager to wear to the office, a networking event, a wedding, a brunch — you name it.
Despite women's suiting being limited, I will say that it's becoming increasingly dynamic; You can find suits in an array of prints and colors and boasting all types of pant and blazer cuts. Fabrics vary greatly too, with styles arriving in linen, velvet, cotton, and the like, ensuring there's a suit for every season. Find a co-ord you love and make sure it makes you feel invincible — the term "power suit" was coined for a reason.
Lookin' Fierce
Snake print blazer
$130
Mango Violeta
Snake print trousers
$100
Mango Violeta
Nothing says boss lady more than a suit cut from a snakeskin print.
Feeling Blue
BLAZER WITH POCKETS
$149
Zara
PLEATED PANTS
$90
Zara
Cornflower blue is one of my favorite shades to rock, and this pantsuit interprets it beautifully. The pleated pants are the star thanks to their wide leg silhouette.
Double Trouble
plus size pink co ord double breasted blazer
$59
Missguided
plus size pink co ord straight leg pants
$37
Missguided
Because a millennial pink suit will forever be cool.
Power Color
THE EMPOWER RED TUX BLAZER
$126
Wildfang
THE EMPOWER RED CROP PANT
$73.50
Wildfang
Cherry red + pant suit = an outfit fit for a modern day superwoman.
Relaxed Fit
Asoph Plus Size Loose Fit Trendy Blazer
$52
Asoph
Asoph Plus Size Wide Leg Comfy Trouser
$39.20
Asoph
My favorite suits are those boasting oversized silhouettes. This olive green one fits the bill thanks to its relaxed blazer and wide leg pants. It looks comfy enough to wear 24/7 but is the opposite of sloppy.
In The Navy
Bryant Blazer - Tailored Stretch
$38
Lane Bryant
Allie Tailored Stretch Straight Leg Pant
$70
Lane Bryant
If you need a blazer that reads professional AF, this navy option is perfect. It's structured and straightforward but still boasts modern tailoring.
Check Mate
COLLUSION Plus soft check suit
$69
ASOS
Drawstring pants and a classic plaid print? Yes, please.
Spring Fever
Apple Green Suit
$163
Topshop
This suit is good. Like, really good. From its extra long blazer to its flare cropped pants to its Granny Smith coloring to its wooden buttons, there's not a thing about it that I don't love.
It's A Tie
Look Ya Best Suit Set - Taupe
$70
Fashion Nova
Sometimes a girl wants a suit without a million buttons.
Summer Suit
Modal-blend suit blazer
$120
Mango
Modal suit trousers
$60
Mango
The color of sand, this suit almost boasts a beachy vibe to it. But fear not, it's still professional enough for the boardroom.
Miami Vice
ASOS DESIGN curve fluro pink tapered suit pants
$51
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN curve fluro pink tapered suit pants
$51
ASOS
Look at this suit and tell me it doesn't remind you of South Beach!
On The Daily
Marl Suit
$185
Topshop
It's comfy, it's cool, it's what I want to be wearing every single day.
Neutrally Charged
Wishful Thinking Suit
$70
Free People
Not into bright colors or patterns? This comfy camel suit is probably your dream.
Earn Your Stripes
Striped linen blazer
$120
Mango Violeta
Striped linen-blend trousers
$0
80
The most summery suit there ever was. Blue and white stripes and a breezy linen material make this style perfect for warmer months.
Lemon Head
DOUBLE BREASTED BUTTONED BLAZER
$149
Zara
FLARED PANTS
$70
Zara
if you ever needed proof that suits can still make you the most vibrantly dressed person in the room, this style proves it.