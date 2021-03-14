Halsey is feeling the love after an important revelation about her identity. On Saturday, March 13, the "Without Me" singer revealed her pronouns are she/they on social media. Halsey's Instagram bio update about her pronouns was a subtle but powerful one, prompting a huge wave of support from fans.

"I love Halsey so much she literally changed my life I couldn't be more grateful for them," one Twitter user wrote, while another added: "I'm glad they feel comfortable to express themselves how they want to now despite what others or the media might think :')."

Many also pointed out how Halsey's update could help other people feel comfortable embracing and sharing their gender identity, with one fan writing, "I hope Halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. It's okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in."

While the 26-year-old didn't directly respond to any comments, she acknowledged the flurry of social media support on March 13 by writing "thank you" in an Instagram story.

Halsey, who is bisexual, has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and been open with fans about her personal experiences. In February 2020, for instance, the singer shared how being pregnant has made her reevaluate her relationship with the gender binary.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly," Halsey wrote in a Feb. 18 Insta post. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

She's also been candid about her journey towards self-acceptance as a young bisexual artist. "I've spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it's not part of some confusion that's going to change or could be manipulated," Halsey said while accepting the Outstanding Music Artist award at 2018's GLAAD Media Awards. "So I tried really hard to find the courage ... to write female pronouns into my music."

As Halsey's life continues to change in exciting ways, it's nice to know fans can always look to her for inspiration as they grow and embrace their truest selves.