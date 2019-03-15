It's been a big year for Halsey. From hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live to starring in a new Modcloth campaign, the singer has been everywhere and she doesn't seem to be slowing down. Halsey's 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards performance is her latest stop, and fans were super pumped. She returned to the iHeart Music stage after performing last year to open the show with her song "Without Me." After a few bleeped-out lyrics, she turned it up and transitioned to a harder sound for "11 Minutes." Alt-rocker Yungblud and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined her for the song, which was released as a collaboration between the three artists last month.

Even before hitting the iHeartRadio stage, Halsey made heads turn on the award show red carpet. She showed up for the event in a menswear-inspired look, including a white collared shirt and a bow-tie. She paired the masculine look with some super-feminine bright pink hair, eyes, and lips. Some fans thought that Halsey might use the iHeartRadio red carpet as a chance to make her first public appearance with rumored boyfriend, Yungblud. She posed for photos solo, but there still have been several reports of the couple out in public together. Elite Daily previously reached out to Halsey and Yungblood’s teams for comment on the dating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Whether or not they're romantically linked, they're definitely tied together professionally. In addition to the track "11 Minutes," Halsey and Yungblud released a steamy music video that they star in. The video tells the story of two doomed lovers. Fans are hopeful, though, that Halsey and Yungblud's love is just starting to spark.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey began the 2019 iHearRadio Music Awards already a winner. Even before the broadcast, it was announced that she won the 2019 Fangirls Award, "which recognizes a female artist who has pushed boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans around the globe." Halsey is known to interact with her fans often on social media, so it makes perfect sense that she's being honored for being an inspiration to so many. In addition to the Fangirls Award, Halsey is nominated for three other awards: Best Cover Song for her version of Juice Wrld's "Lucid Dreams," Best Lyrics for her chart-topping single "Without Me," and Female Artist of the Year.

During the 2018 awards, Halsey lit the stage up with a fiery performance of "Sorry/Bad at Love," so it's no wonder that she was invited back to open the show and kick it off with this year's killer performance. Her song "Without Me" was her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist. She previously topped the chart after being featured on The Chainsmokers' "Closer." After "Without Me" hit No. 1, Halsey tweeted a heartfelt thank you to her fans:

Halsey wrote that she realized "just how loved and supported" she could be after she shared the song with her fans in January. If the amazing reaction of the iHeartRadio audience is any indication, fans are still full of love for Halsey. It's no question that this is only the beginning of a big year for Halsey.