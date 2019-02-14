Hold on to your hats, folks, there's a reported new couple around town in Hollywood. Singer Halsey seemingly has a new guy — and some new music — just in time for Valentine's Day, and I don't know which I love more. What's even more adorable is that the song is actually collaborated with her new rumored boyfriend, Yungblud. We all of course know Halsey, but who is Yungblud? It turns out he's an English alternative rock musician (whose real name is Dominic Harrison), and he seems like a pretty perfect match for our Grammy-nominated pop star. Elite Daily reach out to both teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 13, the song "11 Minutes" — a collaboration between Halsey, Yungblud, and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker — dropped, and it is a big mood. In a statement via iHeartRadio, Yungblud revealed that the song is about the sometimes self-destructive ways of love. He said,

The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society. We are so distracted and focused on what's next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us. We don't realize how much we need something until it’s taken away from us.

"Working with Halsey and Travis was a f*cking dream — at the end of the day we're all rock kids," Yungblud continued. "We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernize it."

If you're wondering whether "11 Minutes" is any good, I'll be the first to tell you: I'm personally a big fan of this song. It's angsty and powerful, and you can almost instantaneously realize that Travis Barker plays a part in the song, because it's very reminiscent of past Blink 182 beats, but with a newer, more modern spin to it.

You can check out "11 Minutes," AKA the perfect anti-Valentine's Day song, below:

Halsey and Yungblud have been reportedly linked together in the last few months, and most recently, the pair were spotted together in West Hollywood on Jan. 31, where they were seen kissing.

Prior to that encounter, Halsey and Yungblud were photographed leaving a Los Angeles recording studio together on Nov. 21, where it was reported that Halsey was holding a bouquet of flowers. A source told E! News, "It was so obvious there was something going on, they were so close. She was definitely feeling him, from what I could see it definitely seemed there was an attraction."

It sure seems like Halsey is moving away from her on-again, off-again, relationship with rapper G-Eazy, especially after she alluded to the fact that he was cheating on her multiple times during her Saturday Night Live performance:

And, while "11 Minutes" just dropped, it seems like the song has been in the works for quite some time. Back in November, Halsey posted a photo of herself in the recording studio, and captioned the picture with a line from the new song:

There's no real concrete evidence on whether Halsey and Yungblud are a thing or not, but we do know one thing for sure: they can sure as hell make an incredible song together.