While it might seem like the best of red carpet style has already happened for the year seeing as the Oscars and Grammys have passed, Halsey's 2019 iHeartRadio awards outfit is here to prove that notion very, very wrong. The singer arrived to tonight's event looking as stunning as ever, with an outfit that totally shut the house down and proved that head-turning fashion has only just begun. Halsey is known for sporting an array of dramatic looks on the red carpet and keeping her style incredibly dynamic, ensuring that any formal appearance she makes is always tinged with surprise and excitement. Tonight's look certainly did not disappoint.

Taking into account that Halsey is nominated for three awards tonight, it makes sense that she'd want to pull out all of the stops with her style. The performer is up for Best Lyrics for her song, "Without Me"; Best Cover Song for "Lucid Dreams"; and perhaps most excitedly, Best Female Artist. All three accolades speak to what a powerful and influential force she is within the music industry and beyond, and it'll be exciting to see if she takes any of them home. Whether so ends up with a win or not, Halsey will be taking to tonight's stage. She's one of the artists that is slated to perform, along with Backstreet Boys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Mai, Lauv, Marshmello, and more. It's a truly star-studded lineup that undoubtedly has everyone on the edge of their seats. Or, you know, couch.

For the big night, Halsey arrived to the awards show wearing a slim-fitting, tuxedo-inspired outfit, bow-tie included. With pink hair and a popped-collar, Halsey completely nailed the menswear-inspired suit. (But are you surprised?) The top's peplum bodice and tight, cropped black pants give this overall look a feminine touch, while Halsey's sparkly earrings and fingers lined with rings add another layer of visual interest, too.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Halsey's soft pink makeup look also adds some softness to her usual edge. Created by celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian, Halsey rocked a light pink, glossed lip with soft eyeshadow and pink cheeks that match her bubblegum hair. And of course, her lash and brow game are as strong as her hella-good lyrics, too.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Halsey certainly stunned tonight but if you take a look back at her sartorial timeline acing red carpet style seems to be somewhat of the artist's specialty. One of her most dazzling looks was the Galia Lahac dress she wore to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which featured a two-tone blue color way, asymmetrical hemline, and plenty of shimmer.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To the American Music Awards last year, she chose something completely different, opting for a high-low gown by Redemption Couture. Strapless and featuring yards of floral tulle, it was the perfect blend of punky and princess and matched the singer's rosy pixie cut perfectly.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If one thing's for certain it's that Halsey will always be a winner as far as fearless style is concerned.