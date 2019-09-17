ICYMI, 2019 is already shaping up to be the year that everyone is jumping the gun on upcoming holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Not only did Starbucks' fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte make its earliest debut yet this year on Aug. 26, but there's been no shortage of Halloween-themed bites and sips and yes, even treats that'll have you looking forward to the holidays that are hitting store shelves and freezer sections. Temperatures might still be in the 80s, but Halo Top’s vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Ice Cream is here to give you an early preview of Christmas, and TBH, I'm not mad about it. The best part? It's dairy-free, so lactose intolerant individuals and vegans can also get in on the minty deliciousness.

According to press materials shared with Elite Daily by email, the company announced that it would be rolling out a limited-time flavor that's basically sounds like Christmas in pint form. Forget pumpkin spiced everything, because Halo Top's Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Ice Cream is available now until the end of December, which means that you can start indulging in a taste of the holidays way before Halloween and Thanksgiving roll around.

Christmas flavor notes aside, one of the most exciting parts of the seasonal offering is that it's completely dairy-free, making it a tasty choice for people who are lactose intolerant or those who choose not to consume dairy products. Instead, the newest flavor is made with coconut milk, which promises to still deliver plenty of rich creamy flavor at only 320 calories per pint.

Courtesy of Halo Top

If you're wondering what to expect from the festive flavor, I'd basically ready your tastebuds for a Christmas explosion. Per press materials, the pint is "loaded with red peppermint candy pieces and a rich peppermint chocolate base," and my mouth is already watering just thinking about it. Personally, I'm a huge fan of all the seasonal flavors of the holidays, so while everyone else is decking out their home with cobwebs and sipping PSLs, you can catch me in the freezer section digging in to this new offering like Christmas is just weeks away.

Speaking of fall, if you are a fan of all things pumpkin and want to embrace the spirit of autumn, I'd recommend checking out Halo Top's returning Pumpkin Pie flavor, which is back for the third year in a row as of Aug. 26. This year, for the first time, the company also dropped a dairy-free version of the customer-favorite pint, which gives vegan and dairy-averse ice cream lovers just one more seasonal option to indulge in.

Courtesy of Halo Top

The company's latest dairy-free flavors join its existing vegan line, which it first released back in 2017. In addition to a classic chocolate, they also rolled out dairy-free versions of Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Carmel, Cinnamon Roll, Chocolate Covered Banana, Peanut Butter Cup, and Caramel Macchiato. Considering that there's currently no mint chocolate chip flavor, I have a feeling that Chocolate Peppermint Crunch Ice Cream is definitely going to have customers clamoring for a more permanent addition once 2020 comes around. But in the meantime, you can find me in the freezer section loading up on these seasonal pints and treating myself to the merriest flavors of the holidays.