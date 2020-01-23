Halo Top is here to make the first month of 2020 even sweeter. The brand announced seven new flavors of ice cream coming to a store near you. Halo Top's new Keto Series ice cream flavors include options like Jelly Donut and Banana Cream Pie, so get ready to up your dessert game this winter.

The seven new flavors from Halo Top are available nationwide in grocery stores as of Thursday, Jan. 23. For $5.99 per 16-ounce pint, you can dive into one of these new flavors from the Halo Top Keto Series. Whether or not you're abiding by the ketogenic diet, you can enjoy these flavors. These Keto Series ice creams do have different nutritional values than what you're used to getting with Halo Top. With fewer carbohydrates and a slightly higher calorie count — Keto Series flavors have anywhere from 410 to 630 calories per pint, while the original flavors are between 280 and 360 calories per pint. Made with creamy, ultra-filtered skim milk, they're also packed with some protein. The new additions include Peanut Butter Chocolate, Caramel Butter Pecan, Chocolate Cheesecake, Berry Swirl, Jelly Donut, Banana Cream Pie, and White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut.

While all of the flavors sound like a dream, Jelly Donut may be one of the most unique additions. Halo Top's Jelly Donut Ice Cream has a strawberry swirl, along with pieces of glazed donut mixed in, so it's like a breakfast-meets-dessert situation.

Courtesy of Halo Top

The Chocolate Cheesecake flavor sounds just as good, with a chocolate ice cream base and cheesecake pieces with real cream cheese.

There's pretty much something for everyone in this line of flavors. Banana Cream Pie is perfect for those who love traditional banana cream pies topped with chocolate syrup. Peanut Butter Chocolate from Halo Top brings together the classic combo of peanut butter and rich chocolate, and adds some mini peanut butter cups and a chocolate swirl. And then there's a Caramel Butter Pecan, which takes the flavor up a notch with a caramel syrup.

And last but not least, Halo Top's new Berry Swirl and White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut might be game-changers. Berry Swirl brings together blueberries and strawberries, plus blueberry and strawberry syrups, to create the ultimate fruity bite. And its White Chocolaty Macadamia Nut is like someone turned your fave chocolate and nut cookie into a creamy ice cream.

Courtesy of Halo Top

Halo Top has over 40 ice cream flavors to choose from, and these seven new flavors mean even more options for ice cream fans. If you aren't sure where to buy Halo Top, you can check online via Halo Top's website underneath its "Buy Now" tab, as well as order your fave flavor online to stock up.

You don't have to worry about the new flavors disappearing anytime soon, as they are a permanent addition to the Halo Top line.