Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Day 2020 Movie Schedule Will Keep You Busy All Day

When people think of the holidays, they think of Hallmark. This is the busiest time of year for the card company, with holiday cards of all stripes flying through the mail. It's also the busiest time for the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark has been making holiday-themed movies since TV took off in the 1950s, but since launching its own branded channel, TV movies have become an entire secondary industry. For 2020, a full 40 new titles are arriving for the holiday season, and Hallmark Channel's Christmas Day 2020 movie schedule is a must-watch for fans.

This is the second year in a row that Hallmark has done 40 new films for the holiday season. Despite the coronavirus pandemic's damper on filming, the channel has made it a mission to keep the holiday merry and bright in these times. From the opening salvo back in October of Jingle Bell Bride to Love, Lights, and Hanukkah! for the Jewish holiday, Hallmark has aimed for an inclusive lineup this holiday season. The channel even premiered A Christmas House, its first LGBTQ+ holiday movie with a gay lead couple, starring Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett.

When it comes to Christmas day, all three of these will be part of the lineup, with 14 original films airing back to back, along with a very special two-hour installment of Hallmark's hit drama, When Calls The Heart.

Here's the full lineup for Hallmark Channel's Christmas day, all of which are titles from the 2020 lineup of holiday films.