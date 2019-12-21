Hallmark has been a staple of the holidays for over a century. The card company was founded back in 1910, so the brand will turn 110 in 2020. But the name "Hallmark" has meant more than just cards for generations. It started doing Hallmark movies in the 1950s, and in 1992, then the Hallmark Channel followed. Since then, the holidays have become the TV channel's staple, with Christmas as the crown jewel of its presentation. So it should surprise no one that Hallmark’s Christmas Day 2019 movie schedule is chock full of holiday romance.

Every year, it seems like Hallmark keeps adding to the library of titles focusing on the holidays. That impression isn't wrong. In 2017, the channel debuted 33 new films; in 2018, the channel debuted 36 original holiday movies from Halloween to New Year's Day. This year, it's outdone itself, with no less than 40 new titles that have debuted over the last ten weeks or so. At this point, Hallmark has enough Christmas content to make it so holiday lovers can watch original Christmas romance fare all year long.

But which titles are the ones to make the coveted Christmas day airing schedule, when fans watch Hallmark Christmas films all day? Here's the list:

'Christmas Under The Stars' Hallmark Channel on YouTube 12:30 a.m. ET Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. Julie is dealing with the recent death of her father which has caused significant changes for her.

'Christmas at Graceland: Home For the Holidays' 2:00 a.m. ET A free-spirited former Graceland tour guide, awaiting news of her dream museum job, meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays.

'The Christmas Club' 3:30 a.m. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing… true love.

'A Cheerful Christmas' 5:00 a.m. ET As a "Christmas Coach", Lauren provides her clients with their most magical Christmas ever. But to do that, she must get her new clients' son, Lord James, to open up about their holiday traditions.

'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' 6:30 a.m. ET When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the Mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap.

'Merry & Bright' 8:00 a.m. ET Cate and Gabe work together to make a candy cane company profitable and find love during the holidays.

'Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses' Hallmark Channel on YouTube 9:30 a.m. ET Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

'The Mistletoe Secret' 11:00 a.m. ET Aria hopes being selected for "Sterling Masters' Big Holiday Adventure" will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters.

'Picture A Perfect Christmas' 12:30 p.m. ET A photographer who travels the world takes a few days off around the holidays to care for her grandmother. While there, she meets her neighbor, David who needs help watching his 7 year old nephew.

'Christmas In Rome' 2:00 p.m. ET Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. In the process, both may find that Rome is where the heart is.

'A Christmas Love Story' 3:30 p.m. ET NYC youth choir director, Katherine, must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg.

'Christmas At Dollywood' 5:00 p.m. ET When a NYC event planner returns to TN to plan the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she's paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own.

'Christmas At The Plaza' Hallmark Channel on YouTube 6:30 p.m. ET When historian Jessica is hired to create The Plaza's Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life.

'When Calls The Heart' 8:00 p.m. ET As residents of Hope Valley prepare to celebrate Christmas, intertwined stories explore the emotions and magic that connect them during the holiday season.

'Cherished Memories: A Gift To Remember 2' 9:30 p.m. ET Darcy and Aiden celebrate their second Christmas together when an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday.