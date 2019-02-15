ICYMI, former teen heartthrob and current Canadian enigma, Justin Bieber, is a married man. Bieber wed Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) in a low-key courthouse ceremony in September 2018, and while the two will eventually celebrate their nuptials in a larger ceremony with family and friends, it seems as though they're both content on settling into married life for now. While some fans might think that they rushed things, Hailey Bieber’s quotes about getting married young prove that the couple is well-aware of the criticism they've received, and Hailey understands why.

Speaking to fellow model Kendall Jenner on her new radio show for Apple, Zaza World, Hailey opened up about getting married, and how it felt to have tied the knot at such a young age. The 22-year-old told Jenner, "It’s definitely scary to be this young and be married," according to Us Weekly. As more and more Americans are waiting longer to get married, many fans were honestly shocked that the couple tied the knot so suddenly. (Especially because it felt like they'd only been officially dating for a hot second.) But Hailey told Jenner and co-host ASAP Ferg that her marriage to Justin is all about love, and that's what matters most.

"It’s a scary thing, but it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years," Baldwin explained."So, that’s the best part about it. Like, I feel like he’s my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now."

But that doesn't mean she isn't aware of the precarious nature of getting married at a young age. "I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don’t think about that until you get married," she said. "And then you’re like, OK, this is really, like, this is forever. Meaning, like, there is no end." I mean... right...

Baldwin also admitted that she hasn't ever really been in a serious relationship, Us Weekly reports, so marriage is definitely a big step. "I've always been so independent. So for me, trying to co-habitate with someone and learn how to, like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It’s so different," she said to Jenner. Again, she isn't wrong, and it's refreshing to hear Baldwin be so honest and vulnerable.

"When you’re single you literally don’t have to think about anything else," Baldwin continued. "You think about your family, because it’s your family. And you know, you love them. You think about your parents, siblings, whatever… But I think that’s also what it’s like when you’re in a serious relationship… You have to consider another person."

You've got to give it to these newlyweds for their commitment to making their relationship work, and their willingness to be so honest about what it feels like to tie the knot so quickly. Bieber and Baldwin are in love, that much is clear, and if Hailey's interview with Zaza World shows anything, it's that these two kids are just trying to figure this whole life thing out. Celebs! They're just like us!