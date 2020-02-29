Some couples share stories about getting thrown together by mutual friends or a lucky blind date. And then there's the time Hailey Baldwin sparked interest in Justin Bieber by opening a bottle of Corona with her teeth. Thanks, Jimmy Fallon. You'd have to hear the whole tale to believe it, TBH. Hailey Baldwin's story about Justin Bieber and how they reconnected is so weird, it's kind of perfect.

On an appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday, Feb. 28, Fallon asked Baldwin if she'd done "any party tricks" when she was on the set of her latest cover shoot for Elle. "Do you know what I'm talking about?" Fallon responded when Baldwin started laughing. He went on to describe the last time Baldwin appeared on the show. "You did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it. You opened a beer bottle with your teeth."

The episode Fallon was referring to was Baldwin's appearance on the show back in April 2018, when he brought out two bottles of Corona for Baldwin to demonstrate her talent for opening beer bottles with her teeth. When Fallon brought up the beer bottle incident, Baldwin admitted that there was even more to the story. "There's actually another funny story behind this, and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth." she said.

Baldwin continued, "And the next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call, from a certain someone."

The certain someone was Bieber. She says the singer called her up "and it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night, you were looking really good, I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that, it was so cool.'" Baldwin finishes her story with, "Cut to — I am now married to that certain someone." As far as meet-cute stories go, it's pretty good.

The audience loved it, with the crowd and Fallon laughing at the story. Baldwin also joined in on the laugh, finally saying, "I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping re-spark romance."

Whatever sparked it, it seems to be going well. The couple had their wedding in September 2019, and Bieber's latest album, Changes, which was released on Friday, Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day), features a ton of songs about his wife. Bieber also made some really sweet comments about his wife in the fourth episode of his docu-series, Seasons. "Sometimes I still get nervous with her in the room for some reason. It's weird, I know," he said. "I don't know, she just makes me nervous because I love her so much and I want her to like my stuff. [My album is] about her, too, so, I'm singing about her — it's a weird thing. But it's awesome." He continued on to say, "I have the sickest chick in the game. She's so awesome."

All Bieber needed was a little spark from Baldwin's beer bottle opening trick to get in him the game. Oh yeah, and a little help from Fallon for making it all happen.