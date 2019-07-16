Don't come for Hailey Baldwin's man. Baldwin is out here on social media defending Justin Bieber again following a tweet from a fellow musician she felt was unfairly judgmental. Maynard Keenan, frontman of the band Tool, recently learned The Biebs was a big fan of his band's music after he posted some videos to his Instagram story with their songs playing. Keenan, who apparently does not reciprocate Bieber's admiration, tweeted about the "Sorry" singer in response, and Hailey Baldwin's response to Tool's Maynard Keenan dissing Justin is another move of Baldwin's in defense of her husband.

On July 11, Bieber posted an Instagram story that featured some Tool lyrics from the song "The Pot."

"Who are you to wave your finger? / You must have been outta your head / Eye hole deep in muddy waters / You practically raised the dead," the lyrics on Bieber's story read. The photo behind the lyrics, by the way, just showed Bieber's legs and some Drew gear (Bieber's new clothing line). The following post was a challenge to fans to see how many of his followers knew that song/its creators.

"If you know what the song is to the lyrics I posted write them down on my last post," Bieber said in the story. "Don't look it up please, I'm curious if any of you know it."

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Consequence of Sound, a Chicago-based pop culture publication that is the self-proclaimed "missing link between mainstream pop culture and the underground," tweeted a story about Bieber being a Tool fan. Keenan responded to the tweet saying, "#bummer."

A bit rude, TBH.

Baldwin did not take kindly to this tweet.

"He expressed he was a fan of your music. Grew up listening to your music," she said in response to Keenan's tweet about her husband (which he went as far as to tag Bieber in). "You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be."

Y'all, Keenan doesn't have to like Justin Bieber or his music to appreciate having a fan. If all he did was post an Instagram story with "The Pot" lyrics and simply made clear he was a fan of the band, was there really any need for Keenan to troll him for it? Or, here's an extreme idea: He could have just not responded at all?

Bieber and Baldwin come to each other's defenses frequently. In fact, back in March 2019, Bieber came to Baldwin's defense on Instagram when his own fans were trashing her by comparing their marriage to Bieber's relationship with Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

"You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at [Selena Gomez] plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for money and is racist," one fan of Bieber said in a hella heated comment on Bieber's Instagram. Bieber had zero time for this.

"You're immature. The fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd," he responded directly to the fan. "Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back at my ex? Anyone who believes this is mean-spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way, you should be ashamed of yourself."

He continued, "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me, period."

So basically, if you say anything bad about Justin and Hailey Bieber, they will not be fans of you.