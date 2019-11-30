Since Justin Bieber made the comment to Hailey Baldwin about having babies on a birthday Instagram post recently, fans have probably been looking for anything that suggested the couple was starting a family. Speculation has ensued, especially after a new photo surfaced of Baldwin during Thanksgiving week. However, Beliebers will have to wait a while for a baby Baldwin-Bieber, because Hailey Baldwin's response to pregnancy rumors will make it clear it isn't happening yet.

TBH, it feels like Bieber is totally head over heels about the idea of having kids with Baldwin. On Oct. 9, Bieber made two separate Instagram posts that were less-than-subtle in terms of his desire to have babies. The first was a video of a dad playing with a baby, on which Bieber commented, "This is something I look forward to." The second video was a dad that was interviewing his toddler after she got into her mother's lipstick. Bieber commented, "Hailey with your attitude and my... behavior we are in a world of trouble haha," reflecting upon what the struggle may be like when the two of them decide to procreate.

The real baby desires were clearest in Bieber's birthday tribute post to Baldwin on Nov. 23, where he posted a photo of their South Carolina wedding and commented: "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES."

All of this talk from Bieber definitely made fans wonder if Baldwin could indeed be pregnant or planning a pregnancy sometime soon. For the couple's Thanksgiving celebration, the pair went to Miami, Florida. In one of the photos snapped, fans noted that Baldwin's hand was suspiciously cradling her stomach, spurring rumors that she may be expecting. E! News reported that the photo featured the couple walking with Baldwin's hand placed on her stomach. However, Baldwin explicitly confirmed that the photo was not the big dal everyone else had made it out to be.

Taking to social media to silence the rumors, Baldwin posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 29. The 23-year-old model made it clear that she is not expecting a baby anytime soon, but rather, just "really love[s] food."

If ever there was a response so #accurate for the Thanksgiving week post-feast feels, it's this one. And while many would love to see Baldwin have a kid with Bieber, it looks like fans will have to wait a little while.