There's nothing more interesting than keeping up with celebrity couples. Sometimes their lives are so not relatable — private jets, million dollar weddings, dinner double dates with other celebrity couples, and paparazzi crashing their outings. But every now and then a celeb couple will do something that feels so incredibly normal that it could practically have been done by any ol' person in any romantic relationship, celebrity or not. That's how I felt when Justin Bieber recently posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram and his wife Hailey Baldwin reacted in the comments. Hailey Baldwin's reaction to Justin Bieber's "Jailey" Instagram post speaks to how fun and playful the newlyweds can be.v

On Saturday, April 13, J. Biebs took to Instagram to post a somewhat bizarre photo that becomes downright scary the longer you look at it, which makes his wife's reaction totally understandable. The baffling image depicts him and Baldwin morphed into one. The photo has Bieber's face, Baldwin's torso but with Bieber's tattoos on it, and Baldwin's hair. The hybrid person is posed a little more like Baldwin than Beiber, and this Jailey also seems to have long acrylic nails. It's... a lot. Bieber captioned the photo, "The internet gotta chill 😂😂😂😂 jailey for real."

But don't take my word for it, check out the uncanny and strange photo for yourself. Warning: you cannot unsee this.

Jailey, Bieber and Baldwin's couple name, was taken to a whole new level with this face and body blend and Baldwin was not here for it. After he posted the terrifying Jailey photo, Comments By Celebs noted that Baldwin left a comment sharing her thoughts on it. She wrote:

Lolol I hate this

Um... same, Hailey, same. At least she softened the blow with an "Lolol" to let her husband know that she didn't appreciate the strange morphed image of their bodies. TBH, her strong response is pretty funny. According to Cosmopolitan, even Biebs' mom Pattie Mallette got in on the fun and commented, "NO please make it stop 😆🙅🏻‍♀️😂" which is so fair and also exactly how I feel about the whole situation.

It's no secret that Beiber shows his love for his wife all over social media. Just recently, he posted a photo of Baldwin looking sultry in a black-and-white photo somewhere near the Eiffel Tower and for the caption he wrote a whole freaking poem. Not just a beautiful one-liner, or a profound two-liner, but he showed his love for his wife with a long, somewhat rhyming poem. Some of the verses included romantic notions like, "As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE." He also dropped other lines like, "I think about you, Gods greatest creation" and "so grateful for god we were lost but he found us / So i write the poem with him always in mind," which were a nod to Bieber and Baldwin's Christian beliefs.

See, guys? Celebrities are just like us! They post silly photos of each other, do PDA all over the internet, and leave comments on photos to let their partners know how they really feel. I can't wait to see what totally normal thing Jailey gets up to next.