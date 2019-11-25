As much as some trolls would love to believe that the two women are beefing, Hailey Baldwin liked an AMAs Instagram of Selena Gomez, hinting that she's, at the very least, on chill terms with her husband Justin Bieber's ex. The Instagram in question was not posted by Gomez, herself, but was instead a video of Gomez posted by her makeup artist Hung Vanngo on Nov. 24. "#SelenaGomez x #AMAS2019," he captioned the post, referring to the American Music Awards alongside a series of emojis, including a red heart, multiple gold stars, and a gold lightning bolt.

In the video, Gomez serves the camera some majorly sultry looks and shows off her to-die-for makeup (seriously, Vanngo did a great job). I could honestly talk about Gomez's unreal makeup for years, but I'll get to the real tea: Baldwin reportedly liked the post. On Nov. 25, Cosmopolitan noticed that Baldwin had decided to throw a like at one of Vanngo's three posts of Gomez looking glamorous as ever getting ready for the big award show. If you're skeptical that it actually happened, don't be. Cosmopolitan managed to grab a screenshot confirming the fact that Baldwin did, in fact, like the post. Take a look for yourself here:

Women supporting women! Yay. There's just one itty-bitty, minor detail: By the afternoon of Nov. 25, it appears that Baldwin no longer likes the post. Now, do with that information what you will. On the one hand, it could mean Baldwin was stalking pics and videos of her husband's ex on Instagram, accidentally liked one of them, then quickly decided to unlike it. On the other hand, she could have accidentally unliked it, or unliked it on purpose. Nobody but Baldwin really knows what went down, so let's just leave it at that.

Rumors of a feud between Gomez and Baldwin started when Gomez first released her single "Lose You to Love Me" in October.

With lyrics like, "In two months, you replaced us," the song is a pretty obvious dig at Bieber quickly "replacing" Gomez with his new bride Baldwin.

Baldwin only fueled the rumors of a feud by posting Summer Walker's song, "I'll Kill You" to her Instagram stories just a few minutes after Gomez's song dropped. (Baldwin refused to even acknowledge the rumors by replying to a post from JustJared saying, “Please stop with this nonsense...there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”)

Bieber addressed the attention on his relationship with his ex (and the bullying his wife has received from fans as a result of it) in March when a fan accused him of only marrying Baldwin to "get back at" Gomez:

Ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period. The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention U to get are wrong on so many levels I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like “he always goes back to Selena” or “Selena is better for him” YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you dont like that or support that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything

Ugh, I know that was a lot of tea to gulp at once. I'll leave you to digest.