The Voice has come really far since it premiered on NBC in 2011. Although judges came and went, there have been two celebrities that have stuck around as judges for every season: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. The pair have really contributed to making the show the massive hit it is today. In fact, The Voice fans have become so used to seeing Shelton and Levine on their TV screens every week that they were certain that no matter which judges left, they could always count on Levine and Shelton to return every season. But it seems that Adam Levine is ready to move on because he will not be returning to the show next season. The Voice host Carson Daly made the announcement on the Today show on May 24 and that wasn't the only news he had to share. Daly also announced that Gwen Stefani is replacing Adam Levine on The Voice.

Carson Daly shocked everyone with the news since Levine had been a judge since the show debuted in 2011, and since then, he has served as a judge for all 16 seasons of the show. Speaking of Adam Levine's departure from The Voice, Daly said:

Adam is one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with. Many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He will always be a cherished member of the Voice family and of course we wish him nothing but the best.

It's definitely sad to see Levine go, but the good news is that Gwen Stefani will be replacing him. Veteran fans of The Voice would know that the singer has been a judge previously — three times to be exact — and she was so much fun as a judge. When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating, fans looked forward to any interactions between the two each week. Carson Daly even made a note to remind fans that the two are still dating. *Cue my fangirl instincts to ship them because they are adorable.* He said:

I am happy to share that Gwen Stefani will be returning for season 17. She met her current boyfriend, Blake Shelton, through the show. Excited to have her back.

This is honestly all so bittersweet, for the fans, sure, but what about for Blake Shelton? That man has to say goodbye to his best buddy. But at least now he can see his girlfriend every day at work, so that's something. So to you, Blake Shelton, I'm sorry and congratulations? Do they sell those cards at Hallmark? No? OK.

Shelton went on Twitter to express his feelings over Levine's departure from the show. He wrote, "Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore." Wow, I am really going to miss those two's bromance.

Shelton continued, "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet." Because he couldn't be too sappy, Shelton ended his tweet with, "Gonna miss working with that idiot."

Meanwhile, Adam Levine shared a very sentimental Instagram post. He said, "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life."

He continued, "Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go."

Levine also shared a sweet message for Blake Shelton that will have fans crying and missing their bromance already.

He told Shelton:

I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.

I wonder what Adam Levine will be up to now? Probably music with Maroon 5, no doubt, because judging by the length of his IG post, it seems that this is sadly goodbye for good.

In the meantime, fans of The Voice can catch Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani as judges when the show returns in the fall.