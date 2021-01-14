If you mark down Super Bowl Sunday on your calendar only to remember to tune into Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, then you'll definitely want to check out Grounds & Hounds Coffee's Puppy Bowl Blend and merch. Grounds & Hounds has released a Puppy Bowl coffee blend every year since 2018, but for new for 2021 is the Puppy Bowl merch (!!!). Get ready to stay as energized as the pups on field.

The Grounds & Hounds x Animal Planet Puppy Bowl Blend launched on Jan. 2, and each bag of the fan-favorite blend comes with an official Puppy Bowl Game Day Bandana, because your goodest boy or girl needs to look the part on game day. When you buy a bag of the coffee made specially to celebrate the Puppy Bowl, you can expect a medium roast blend of beans from Guatemala and Papua New Guinea, with notes of caramel and ripe red berries. On the finish, you'll taste a hint of dark chocolate, toasted pecan, and French vanilla.

The Puppy Bowl Blend is available exclusively on Grounds & Hounds website for $14.99 for a 12-ounce bag of ground or whole bean coffee. Remember to place your order for the team you want to rep, because the free bandana will feature your team color of orange (Team Ruff) or blue (Team Fluff). Grounds & Hounds offers a few different shipping methods, and the cost of shipping will vary based on your location.

As an extra bonus, 20% of all Grounds & Hounds profits help fund rescue organizations for homeless pups, including the Puppy Bowl items, and the coffees are 100% organic. Like previous releases, the Puppy Bowl Blend is only available for a limited time, so you'll want to click "add to cart" before it's gone.

New for 2021, the brand is selling Puppy Bowl merch for a limited time, including a 16-ounce Game Day Beer Glass for $13.99 and a 14-ounce ceramic Game Day Coffee Mug for $14.99.

If you're looking for something else to rep your love on game day, there's also a Guard the Yard Game Day Sticker for $4.99. The 2021 Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+ on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. ET.

