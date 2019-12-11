With 2020 just around the corner, Google is the latest company to take a look back at what was trending over the past year. From Tony Stark to Simone Biles, Google's 2019 Year in Search video is all about heroes, both imaginary and real — and so many women are highlighted. Get ready to relive Biles' triple-double, Megan Rapinoe's winning performance during the World Cup, and more in the inspiring video.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the tech giant gave its users a peek at the people, events, and phrases they were searching most in 2019. In this year's edition of their annual Year in Search video, the focus is on heroes of all shapes and sizes. The video starts with the text: "Throughout history, in times of uncertainty, the world looks for heroes," before highlighting some of the search phrases that people used to look them up. Unsurprisingly, several film superheroes are highlighted, including Robert Downey Jr. as Ironman and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel from the Avengers franchise, but the real magic of the year came from the real-life heroes who've captivated people all over the world — and, inspiringly enough, quite a few of them are women.

Sports lovers might remember 2019 as a year of athletic achievement, and the video recognizes that by showcasing Simone Biles' history-making triple-double during the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in August (You can see it at the 1:25 mark in the video). The vid also highlights Megan Rapinoe, who co-captained the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to their second consecutive World Cup victory and was recognized as Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. In addition, the video features Coco Gauff, who beat out her idol Venus Williams at just 15 years old to qualify for Wimbledon. The feat cemented her status as the youngest player ever to do so.

In addition to all of this year's athletic achievement, 2019's Year in Search video also applauds the women who captured the world's attention in the fields of literature, music, and science.

One notable figure is Katie Bouman, the 29-year-old scientist who helped capture the world's first image of a black hole back in April by developing a ground-breaking algorithm. In addition, author Toni Morrison, who died on Aug. 5, was remembered for her award-winning work, and body-positive, empowering singer Lizzo — who is up for eight Grammy Awards — was searched for by fans more in 2019 than in any other year.

In addition to the amazing women who ruled the year, the video also features heroes who came together during hard times like Hurricane Dorian and the Notre Dame Cathedral fire. Looking back at all the figures who lived up to the word "hero," 2019 was undoubtedly a year for the books, and it'll be interesting to see how 2020 will top its predecessor.