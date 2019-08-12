When it comes to wowing a crowd, no one knows how to do it better than Simone Biles. Well, the gymnastics champion has soared to new heights once again, and these tweets about Simone Biles' triple double left many people speechless. We love a queen in sequins.

During the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday, Aug. 11, Simone Biles made history when she became the first woman to ever land a triple double during a competition. For those who aren't familiar with gymnastics slang, a triple double is when a gymnast performs a double back flip with three twists in the air. Biles has called the triple double one of the hardest gymnastics moves, but seriously, she made it look easy up there. Like any incredible athlete, Biles apparently practiced the routine throughout the weekend, but didn't quite pull it off on Friday, Aug. 9, when she needed to put her hands on the ground to steady herself, per Elle. However, when it came to competition day, Biles performed it effortlessly.

Biles, of course, took home the gold for her floor routine. The 22-year-old gymnast also won gold medals on the vault and beam competitions at the championship, and third place on bar. Biles' performance during the floor competition may be impressive enough, but believe it or not, she also made history when she became the first person to land a double-double dismount during her beam routine. That involves a double twist and double summersault. Seriously, is there anything Biles can't do?

Once videos surfaced of Biles' floor routine, Twitter couldn't believe its eyes.

Biles is one of the most impressive athletes in the world, and her list of awards prove it. As of 2019, she's a five-time Olympic medalist, winning four gold medals and one bronze during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Biles' win at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championship also makes this her sixth U.S. all-around title, but let's not forget that she's won 20 overall titles since 2013. I'd be willing to gamble that she's going to continue to break records in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Biles took a break from gymnastics in 2017, following the release of her book Courage to Soar. While speaking during to reporters at a media tour in November 2016, she said that she was planning to enjoy some much deserved vacation time. She said,

I’m going to take some time off from the gym, just so that I can go out, have fun and really just embrace the moment that we have. Especially vacation, because I couldn’t do that before with how much I trained. I was always in the gym.

The then-19-year-old also noted that her body needed some rest after performing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. "I think my body needs a rest. It’s breaking down on me for a little bit," Biles said.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Taking care of one's mind and body is just as (if not more) important than training in the gym. So, it's probably a good thing Biles took some time off to refocus her energy. Plus, judging by her performance at the 2019 U.S. Championships, she was able to return even stronger than before.

If you need me, I'll be watching Biles' gymnastics performance on repeat and wondering, how on earth did she do that? The answer, of course will be, because she's Simone Biles.