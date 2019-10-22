It's become super common to see people walking around with wireless headphones. The ones I tend to see the most are Apple AirPods, but just because some people opt for Apple AirPods doesn't mean you don't have other options. In fact, since the March 20 release of the newest AirPods, there have been other competitor buds. But, the ones I think may really compare are the new Google Pixel Buds 2. So, I've laid out the Google Pixel Buds 2 versus Apple AirPods to help you consider what matters most to you when buying headphones.

After Apple's March 20 official announcement of the new AirPods, the market has seen the release of the Powerbeats Pro earphones, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless headphones. Most recently, the second generation of Google Pixel Buds were announced at the Google Pixel 4 Event on Oct. 15. Whatever you're looking for, there is definitely going to be a pair of wireless buds for you.

To help look at how the headphones compare to one another, I thought I'd take a look at the newest wireless headphones coming to the market in 2020 versus one of the most popular wireless headphones. So, what are the main differences between the AirPods and the Google Pixel Buds 2? Let's take a look at how these two innovative types of wireless buds compare to each other.

Comfort Level Courtesy of Google / Apple Let's be clear here. Both the Google Pixel Buds and the Apple AirPods ���are designed to be comfortable. The AirPods fit easily in your ears and are shaped to be ergonomic, with the in-ear portion designed similarly to Apple's wired headphones. However, the Google Pixel Buds involve a design based on "scans of thousands of ears" for a "customizable and secure fit," according to the Pixel website. They also appear to be smaller than the AirPods in the send that there is no long part jutting out on the outside of your ear. I'm not saying that one is better than the other, but it depends on what works for your ears.

Color Options Courtesy of Google Probably the biggest difference between the AirPods and Pixel Buds 2 is the colors they come in. The Pixel Buds are available in four different color options — Oh So Orange, Clearly White, Quite Mint, and Almost Black. So, if you're big into getting your stuff in a color you love, then you'll be excited about the options. The AirPods only come in white, but you can get them engraved with your name, initials, or phone number for free.

Sound Quality & Sound Features Stephen Lam/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Google Pixel Buds were definitely created to be comparable to the AirPods, and that wasn't a mistake. Neither of the wireless earphones take any shortcuts with providing high-quality sound. The Google Pixel Buds have "custom-designed 12-millimeter dynamic speaker drivers" and intelligently block out background noise during phone calls, per the Pixel Buds 2 website. AirPods block out background noise, too, and guarantee clearer audio during phone calls. And since the Apple-designed H1 chip provides a faster connection, you can also be sure your audio connection will be spot on, which means better quality audio, according to the Apple tech specs of the AirPods.

Convenient Connectivity Courtesy of Google Both the Google Pixel Buds and the Apple AirPods provide the most convenient feature ever: wireless connectivity. AirPods connect to Siri easily, so you can control the earbuds by telling Siri to lower volume, change songs, make a call, or even get directions. Google Pixel Buds offer much the same, connecting to Google Assistant and allowing you to control the earbuds, make calls, and yes, get directions. However, the one thing that is pretty impressive about the Google Pixel Buds is the ability to provide "real-time translations right in your ear." I think I would honestly flip over that one. It would've been super convenient for me when I was around my cousins' Porteguese-speaking family members. Of course, for both headphones, the AirPods and Pixel Buds 2 will be most useful for people using iOS and Android, respectively, since they pair with those systems to make the special features work best.

Battery Life Apple The AirPods are the ones to beat with battery life, with up to five hours of listening time, three hours of talk time, and up to 24 hours of charge if you use the wireless charging case. According to an article from The Verge, Google's Pixel Buds are slated by Google to "run for five hours of continuous battery life on a single charge, and up to 24 hours of battery life using the case." Sounds similar, eh? Both offer a wireless charging case, which I think is the absolute bomb and should begin to be standard with these wireless earbud options. I can't tell you how many times my wireless headphones — that are, I regret to say, not truly wireless — have run out of charge while I was away from a charger.