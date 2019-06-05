Are you constantly being pulled in different directions? Do you crave quiet in a sea of noise? Between heading to work, running errands, and keeping up with your commitments, it can feel nearly impossible to reserve a moment for yourself. But with Goddess Provisions' monthly subscription boxes, you won't have to. Even when you're so busy that you forget to care for your spiritual side, Goddess Provisions remembers. When all else fails, there will always be a package from Goddess Provisions arriving at your doorstep each month, containing all the goodies you never knew your soul needed.

Personally, there's nothing I love more than an unexpected package waiting for me when I get home. It always brightens what could have otherwise been a stressful day. But when that package contains various products that are designed to help me relax, rejuvenate, and connect with my inner voice, my aura is tingling just thinking about it. I believe everyone contains an infinite source of wisdom and deserves to have access to the beauty that lies within. With how hectic the daily grind can be, it's easy to forget that a goddess lives inside each and every one of us. It's even easier to forget to simply concentrate on the present moment and enjoy yourself. However, Goddess Provisions wants to provide you with a constant reminder — and I'm all for it.

If a box full of spiritual and soothing products sounds like something you'd love right about now (because who wouldn't?), this gorgeous company has got you covered:

A Monthly Self-Care Package To Nurture Your Spirit

Goddess Provisions

When you sign up for a subscription with Goddess Provisions, you receive a box in the mail each month that contains between five to seven products, all tailored to your mystical self-care needs. These products can be crystals, aromatherapy, superfood snacks, tea, beauty-related, or designed for spiritual growth. The June box theme is all about celebrating the summer solstice and helping you care for your soul throughout the sunniest season of all.

With the plethora of products that exist on the new-age market, it's difficult to narrow everything down to which products are right for you. However, Goddess Provisions takes care of it all like your own personal shopper. The best part? Goddess Provisions only selects completely vegan and cruelty-free products so you can feel confident in your purchase. The vast majority of them also come from indie brands.

Goddess Provisions on YouTube

As you probably already know, spiritual products can often be expensive, which is why the price point of these boxes really seals the deal for me. These boxes often contain a value of $80 to $100-worth of goods, but they only cost $33 a pop for a month-to-month membership. That is literally a fraction of what you would have been spending had Goddess Provisions not existed. Plus, if you sign up for a 12-month pre-pay, the price of those boxes come down to just $27.75. And, if you're not in the mood to make a commitment just yet, you can always purchase one box at a time without signing up for a subscription.

No matter where you are in the world, Goddess Provisions will ship to you, and if you're in the U.S., shipping is always free.

Products That Help You Connect With Your Intuition

Goddess Provisions

It's clear that self-care is the top priority of Goddess Provisions and this oh-so-magical company more than proves that with some of the other products and services they offer. They recently just collaborated with artist @rainbowforester to release their Sacred Self-Care Rituals Oracle Deck. The art on this deck is straight out of a dream and it's designed to guide you in the right direction when it comes to taking care of and soothing your soul. Whether you're picking a card to set an intention for the day or you're looking for something more in-depth, this deck can do it all.

If you're new to the self-care movement, Goddess Provisions can also help you get started with their 8-week online course. This will help you learn how to journal, meditate, and perform rituals that can eventually become integral to your self-care routine.

It honestly brings me so much joy knowing companies like Goddess Provisions are out here making the world a more divine and loving place. Check out their website to learn more about them.