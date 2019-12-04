Chances are, at least one of your beauty-obsessed friends or family members has mentioned something from Glossier as a top item on his or her holiday wishlist. The beloved brand has a ton of great makeup and skincare products to choose from, and Glossier's The Skincare Edit set makes gifting six of their best-selling products easier than ever before — not to mention more affordable. The limited-edition set comes with six mini versions of all the goodies you've oohed and ahhed over via Instagram flatlays this year for just $50, so if the chance to try them out piques your interest, you might want to hit up the website ASAP. Spoiler alert, there's no way this set will stay in stock for long.

Jumping right in to ~the good stuff~, The Skincare Edit ($50, Glossier) comes packaged in a recyclable carrying case, and includes a pink Glossier logo headband plus mini versions of the Milky Jelly Cleanser, the Super Bounce Serum, the Priming Moisturizer Rich, two Balm Dotcoms in Original and Rose, and the Futuredew oil-serum hybird. Talk about a good bang for your buck! Not only has every product included been raved about by beauty lovers and skincare connoisseurs, they're all winter skin essentials.

Dry, cold weather can wreak havoc on even the best-behaved skin, and this ultra-hydrating lineup will ensure even the most sensitive users stay moisturized all holiday season long:

Courtesy of Glossier

You'll want to order soon if you plan on gifting this set (Or keeping it for yourself; no judgement!), and as it turns out, you can also snag a pretty great gift with purchase from Dec. 4 on, so you've got two great reasons to shop. The Balm Dotcom Scarf ($15 Glossier) is the brand's cutest new GlossiWEAR piece, and while you can buy it on its own, it will come free with all purchases over $60.

The scarf can be worn in your hair or around your neck, but it also doubles as some pretty chic gift wrap for Glossier products:

Courtesy of Glossier

My advice? Order The Skincare Edit and a Balm Dotcom Scarf for a total of $65, and then get your second scarf free. Give one to your friend and keep one for yourself — the holidays are all about balance, am I right?