Long before trending face mask brands like Summer Fridays and Generation Clay, it was Glamglow whipping up the original must-have masks coveted and hoarded by beauty lovers everywhere. That's not to say the brand is a thing of the past, though — in fact, quite the opposite, as their popularity has only grown. To this day they've held their own with some of the most potent formulas in the game, and Glamglow's new Berryglow Probiotic Recovery Mask looks to be the perfect new addition to their already impressive lineup of masks.

The first at-home face mask I ever used was the Glamglow Thirstymud ($59, glamglow.com); I stole it from my mom's cabinet and was totally addicted to the scent. After a few uses, I realized I was equally obsessed with the intensely hydrating results, too, and I convinced my equally beauty-savvy mother to go halfsies with me on a few more of the Glamglow masks. (I was 14, I had no business buying $60 skincare myself!) A Flashmud here, a Youthmud there, and multiple iterations of metallic Gravitymud later, I consider myself a Glamglow stan, so news of a new mask is of the utmost importance to me, as it should be to everyone else who values good skincare.

When it comes to masks, the brand already has a lot to love:

And it looks like the new Berryglow Probiotic Recovery Mask ($49, glamglow.com) will fit right in:

Berryglow Probiotic Recovery Mask $49 Glamglow Buy Now

OMG. Pardon my freakout, but there's a lot to take in. First off, I immediately noticed that the brand has departed from their signature silver-rimmed mask packaging, opting instead for a more simplistic berry jar, a Glamglow star still gracing the lid, of course. Second, I couldn't help but get excited about the fact that this baby is oh-so-slightly cheaper than most Glamglow face masks — while most retail for $59, Berryglow is just $49. Nice.

Now that packaging and pricing are out of the way, let's talk formula:

First off, this looks 100 percent like a smoothie I'd love to drink, so I love that the brand describes it as "a smoothie for your face". The pink cream is most similar to Thirstymud in formula, in that unlike Glamglow's clay masks or peel-off masks, Berryglow doesn't completely dry down or go hard. Users are meant to apply all over the face and leave it on for ten minutes, using a tissue when time's up to remove excess, and letting the rest sink into skin.

They do say you can rinse it off if you want to, but the formula has so many great ingredients, why waste it?

Ingredients include nourishing hydrators like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil to pamper skin's moisture barrier, along with beetroot, hibiscus, probiotics, and a superfood blend of antioxidant-rich berries to replenish and enhance glow. It seems like a great formula for all skin types, as it's pumping, soothing, and moisturizing. I love a triple threat!

Actual footage of me moments after adding Berryglow to my cart:

If you want to snag the new mask before it inevitably sells out, you can find Berryglow live now on the Glamglow website, and it will launch online and in stores at Sephora sometime in May.