Love makes our brains feel all fuzzy and mushy with feel-good vibes. While there’s almost nothing better than feeling totally obsessed with someone, it can also make it difficult to tell when things might be going wrong. That’s what we need our squad for. When your bestie gets all caught up in her own head, bring her back to reality with some love advice for your best friend. You can help each other remember that you are worthy of only the best.

My friends have a great habit of reminding me what I’m capable of achieving, whether it be in my career or my personal relationships. Sometimes when they notice I might be settling, they’ll offer a gentle nudge in the right direction... or more like a slap in the face, depending on how much I refuse to listen. I have my girls to thank for helping me get out of relationships that left me worn out, unfulfilled, and just plain hopeless. They’ll pull me aside, tell me they’ve got my best interests at heart, and encourage me to take a leap of faith. Often, it’s just the advice I needed to hear but was too scared to let myself believe.

I also have some gal pals who are in pretty stable and amazing relationships themselves, so it’s always good to have them as role models. I’ve collected some nuggets of wisdom from women who know a thing or two, and lucky for all of us, they’re happy to share.

Find Joy Stocksy/Santi Nunez Choose battles carefully, but be bold in fighting for something that is worth fighting for … Settle only for someone who has a long tether of patience and makes you laugh every day. — Stephanie, 25

Believe What You See Stocksy/Jovo Jovanovic My friend told me once, 'When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time around.’ — Sarah, 24 [Editor's note: This quote is from Oprah Winfrey paraphrasing Maya Angelou.]

Wait for the Real Thing Stocksy/Guille Faingold My friend encouraged me to hold out for someone I felt a real spark with, as opposed to settling for someone who made sense for me on paper. It might sound like the most obvious advice in the world, but when you're the only single person in your friend group and you're going on a million mediocre dates, it can hard to wait patiently for a spark! I'm glad she reaffirmed that true chemistry is worth waiting for. — Hannah, 25

Love Yourself Stocksy/Kristine Weilert You are unable to fully love someone else until you fully love yourself. — Jordan, 24