Body language can tell you a lot about people — from how they're feeling in that moment to their deeper feelings about someone or something. A couples' body language can indicate that they're unhappy together, or if there's tension in their relationship. Other times, it can show the exact opposite: that two people are head-over-heels in love. Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero's body language over time shows the latter, and based on their adorable pictures together, I'm not even the slightest bit surprised.

Before we dive into the beautiful love that is Gina Rodriguez and her fiancé Joe LoCicero, let's take a look at their history. They met on the set of Rodriguez's show Jane the Virgin. (Fun fact: LoCicero played a Don Quixote impersonator/stripper.) But they didn't start dating until six months later when they ran into each other at a boxing gym, she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Since their run-in at the gym in 2016, the two have been beyond happy together, making it very known with their absolutely stunning photos together on Instagram. (Read: this one, this one, and, ugh, my heart, this one, too.) Last August, Rodriguez and LoCicero confirmed their engagement after speculation following several Instagram posts of the two on vacation, featuring Rodriguez sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The beautiful couple still seem just as smitten with each other as they were in the beginning, and their body language is proof.

1 January 2017 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, first off, this picture needs to be framed, ASAP. Not only are they both essentially mirroring each other, but look at those smiles! "Notice how they're laughing at about the same level of intensity," Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language for Speech and Influence, tells Elite Daily. "Their eyes are squinting the same amount. And on top of that they look like they're glued together. It's almost like we're sharing a private moment with them."

2 October 2017 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "It's hard to look at each other in the eye at this close of a range with you're not truly intimate," says Brown. Safe to say, this picture is basically proof that Rodriguez and LoCicero were seriously into each other here.

3 March 2018 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everything about this picture is just wow — her dress, the backdrop, their kiss... it's beyond gorgeous, and their body language is even more stunning. "He's pulling her toward him as she leans in for the kiss," Brown says. "She looks pretty excited and has just a touch of tension in her hand from what is probably a last minute, unplanned red carpet kiss."

4 January 2019 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "They are always touching," body language expert Lisa Mitchell previously told Elite Daily. "This indicates that they feel super connected to each other and want to keep it that way." That wave of happiness you feel when you touch someone you love isn't just a result of feeling connected to them. It sets off chemicals in your brain that make you feel that way, she explained. "Any time we touch, any time that there is skin-on-skin contact, oxytocin or 'the cuddle hormone' is produced and helps us feel more connected to each other."