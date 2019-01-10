Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero's Body Language At The 2019 Golden Globes Is Everything

It's pretty safe to say that 2018 was quite the year for celebrity love. From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — all of the celebrity couples who said "I do" served some majorly cute moments. But Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero flew so under the radar, it was easy to forget that these two got engaged in 2018, on top of the rest of their individual career successes. And nothing makes their love more clear than Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero's body language at the 2019 Golden Globes. I spoke to a body language expert to see what sort of relationship dynamics we can infer from looking at the way they move together, and guys, these two are all in.

But before we start, here's a quick history of this gorgeous couple. The two met on the set of Jane the Virgin when LoCicero played a Don Quixote impersonator/stripper. However, Rodriguez explained during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan that their relationship was strictly professional until about six months later, when the two ran into each other at a boxing gym. And they've been together ever since, flooding our feeds with way-too-adorable Instagram posts like this, and this, and OMG, this one, too. In August 2018, the couple confirmed they were engaged and continue to be as cute as ever. See for yourself.

1 Just look at that smooch! Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Besides this being such a picture-perfect kiss, these two look totally smitten. "There's no space between them," body language expert Lisa Mitchell tells Elite Daily. "In all of the photos, they are literally on top of each other with their bodies overlapping one another."

2 They don't let go of each other. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "They are always touching," Mitchell points out. "This indicates that they feel super connected to each other and want to keep it that way." Touching someone you love doesn't just feel nice, it legitimately activates chemicals in your brain that give off major happy vibes. "Any time we touch, any time that there is skin-on-skin contact, oxytocin or 'the cuddle hormone' is produced and helps us feel more connected to each other," says Mitchell.

3 OMG, those huge smiles! Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "They tilt their heads toward each other to get even closer," Mitchell says. "When we like someone so much that we don't want any physical separation from where their body stops and ours starts, that's a good indicator that we feel really in sync with them on an intimate level and want to be as close as possible to them even in public." This pose is a PDA game-changer and I am here for it!