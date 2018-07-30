Hold onto your drinks, ladies and gentlemen. The rumor mill started spinning out of control when earlier today when Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez posted an intriguing photo from her 34th birthday celebration to Instagram. The picture depicts Rodriguez, chin casually nestled into her right hand, with a giant diamond ring poking out from the fourth finger of her left. So is Gina Rodriguez engaged? Elite Daily has reached out to a representative from her team for comment.

Perhaps the real clues lie embedded within the lines of her dreamy Mexican vacation 'gram. The caption reads, "34. 'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.' - Frida". So who has Rodriguez been dreaming about? E! News reported that the actress and activist has been in a relationship with actor and model, 31-year-old Joe LoCicero, for the past two years.

“We met on Jane and six months later, we saw each other in the gym,” Rodriguez explained during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, Latina.com reports. LoCicero appeared on Jane the Virgin for one episode, "Chapter Thirty-Nine," as a Don Quixote impersonator/stripper. “It was serendipitous! ‘Cause on set it was like, ‘Hey, lovely to meet you.’” It may not have been love at first sight, but it certainly sounds like kismet.

The couple went on to continue dating, posting adorable content online, like this heart-wrenchingly adorable video of the two tenderly kissing on a boardwalk, and making a worldwide red carpet debut at the 2017 SAG awards. Additionally, LoCicero has been very supportive of Rodriguez during her public battle with Hashimoto's Disease — an autoimmune disorder which can lead to an under active thyroid that cannot produce enough hormones. "He has really helped me have a healthier perspective on weight, that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it's equivalent to our self-worth, "Gonzalez shared in a 2018 interview with Self. "This love is so easy."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From shared intimate moments to iconic public appearances, it sounds like this couple has got romance down to an exact science. Unlike Rodriguez's character on Jane The Virgin, things seem to be perfectly falling into place.

Remember, a ring on you know which finger does not necessarily mean an an engagement. People can opt to don jewelry for a myriad of different reasons. So, assuming that these two are headed toward holy matrimony may just be jumping the gun. If someone chooses to wed — if they decide to at all — the process is entirely on their own time frame, in their own terms. Not every couple opts to wear jewelry to commemorate their bond. But if the rumors are indeed true, mazel tov to the happy couple!

