Gigi Hadid isn't afraid to speak up whenever she hears a false rumor about herself. Whether it's speculation about her dating life or her career, Hadid has made it clear time and time again she won't stand for anyone spreading lies about her. After some fans speculated she had work done on her face, the model took to Instagram to set the record straight. Gigi Hadid's response to rumors she has fillers will make you think twice before jumping to conclusions.

On Wednesday, May 20, Hadid joined Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons for an Instagram Live. During the broadcast, the star talked about her experience participating in Fashion Weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, which took place from January to early March. Hadid said at the time, many fans believed she had fillers done because her cheeks appeared fuller, but there may have been another reason why her face looked different.

"People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born, especially Fashion Month, when I was already a few months preggo, you know," Hadid explained.

Parsons then told Hadid she wasn't sure if the pregnancy would affect her facial features, but the model didn't seem worried for any changes pregnancy would bring to her appearance.

"I think I had the cheeks already so there's not a lot to fill in," Hadid said. "Don't worry. I'm happy with the natural process of the world."

While Hadid revealed she can't imagine herself ever getting the procedure, she knows others feel differently. "I'm so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and feel more comfortable and feel good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I'm too much of a control freak," she admitted.

When rumors first spread Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were expecting their first child together on April 28, fans scrambled to the model's Instagram to see any sign of a baby bump. At the time, TMZ reported Hadid was 20 weeks pregnant, and Yolanda Hadid later confirmed the news to the Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, revealing her daughter was due in September.

Now that fans know Hadid was pregnant while walking the runway during Fashion Week, they can't believe the pair had kept the secret for so long.